PUBG Creator Says A Sequel Is Unlikely, As Game Adopts Games-As-A-Service Model

Given the enormous success of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, developer Bluehole is of course going to continue to support the game for a while. But Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, said in a new interview that a sequel is not coming anytime soon.

Speaking to IGN, Greene was asked directly about the next five years of PUBG and if this will include a sequel. "Oh no," Greene responded. Instead, players can expect PUBG to take the games-a-service model, with developer Bluehole updating and refreshing it with patches over time instead of making PUBG 2.

"We're building this game as a service," Greene said. "We'll still have the boxed copy that you buy ... we still want to polish and refine. Add more maps, add more assets, and continually refine the gameplay and optimise as we go forward."

Greene clarified that PUBG will be available on Xbox One on a disc (in addition to digitally), if players want to pick it up at a physical retailer. Microsoft is publishing the Xbox One version of PUBG, and Greene said he's excited to bring the game to a console like Xbox, which he said is synonymous with gaming. The Xbox One version of PUBG will launch later this year, though a specific release date hasn't been announced yet.

This isn't to say PUBG 2 will never happen, but it's clear that it's not going to happen anytime soon. Microsoft has said the same thing about a Minecraft sequel.

GameSpot is speaking with the PUBG development team soon for our own interview. Have a question about the game you want an answer to? You can submit any question you want and we'll potentially pose it to the studio.