PUBG Creator Doesn't Plan To Raise Price, Says Game Could Reach 100M Users

The success of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has been swift and massive. Released on Steam Early Access back in March, the Hunger Games-like PC shooter has reached an astonishing 10 million copies sold since then. The game continues to sell well, and now Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, has said it might be possible for the title to reach League of Legends-like success when it comes to player figures.

Riot's massively popular free-to-play MOBA reached 100 million monthly players back in 2016, and Greene said this figure may not be out of reach for Battlegrounds.

"Our sales curves are just going up," he said. "They're not slowing down. I'm still waiting for that plateau, and it's just not happening yet. When you ask about growth on PC, I just look at League of Legends. 100 million active users a month, I think, something stupid like that? If we play our cards right, maybe we can get to that level of users."

At 10 million copies sold, Battlegrounds, which costs $30, could have brought in as much as $300 million in revenue. Greene also said in the interview that there are no plans to raise the price of Battlegrounds for its official release, when it leaves Early Access. Another popular Early Access game, Ark: Survival Evolved, raised its price from $30 to $60 for its official release, and this generated some of amount of controversy.

For Battlegrounds, there is no plan to raise the price right now, but "that could change," Greene said. "We're happy. $30 is a good price for what you're getting, and this is a game that could last for five or ten years. You're buying into something bigger than just a year-long game," he explained.

Developer Bluehole will release an Xbox One version in "late 2017," with Microsoft as its publisher. Despite the Microsoft announcement, developer Bluehole has suggested it may come to other consoles too (although it's not talking specifics at this time).

Bluehole continues to release new content for the game's PC version. We recently got confirmation that PUBG's desert map will be huge. The map's release is still a long way off, but you can get an early idea of what it looks like in this image here.