PUBG Console Patch Notes Show Taego Adjustment, Crash Landings

Following last week's update to the game's PC version, PlayStation and Xbox players will receive update 13.1 of PUBG Battlegrounds later tonight. The hyper-realistic battle royale title's latest update introduced a myriad of changes, including adjustments to its latest map and dynamic crash landings.

The update is set to go live tonight during a scheduled maintenance period. PUBG Battlegrounds will be updated from 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET to 3:30 AM PT / 6:30 AM ET, so players may not be able to queue up for a game for most of tonight.

Once everything is updated though, players should notice some differences once they get into a match. For instance, more players will be able to get Care Package airdrops each match. Instead of one large crate landing on the battlefield, players will find a single standard care package and between five and 15 smaller care packages.

Players may also notice that the plane ride ferrying them to the battlefield isn't that smooth anymore. Emergency landings, caused by the plane's engines blowing up, make the landing plane move faster and gradually get lower on the map. Players can still jump out whenever they want, but if they stay in the plane until it crashes into the map, they'll lose half of their health.

Over on Taego, things are looking a bit better, with a new secret room being added that players can use to change the course of their game. The secret room can be opened up by picking up a hidden key, granting access to loot that won't be found anywhere else on the map. While secret rooms are scattered across maps, keys are much less common.

A full list of patch notes for PUBG Battlegrounds' 13.1 update on consoles can be found on the game's website. And if you're wondering why we're calling the game "PUBG Battlegrounds," it's not by choice. As of July, the game's name was changed to reflect PUBG becoming a larger brand.