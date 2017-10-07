PUBG Console Exclusivity, Tons Of Destiny News, And A Goose? - GS News Top 5

GameSpot News Top 5 brings you the week’s need-to-know news in a format with pictures and sound. Below you'll find an outline on this week’s five big stories, but to get the full banter with Jess and Dan, check out the video above.

Hawken Is Shutting Down On PC

After five years, the free-to-play multiplayer mech FPS Hawken is shutting down its servers on PC. It was one of the best-looking games of 2012, and was released on PlayStation and Xbox One last year. Will those console versions be sticking around? Find out!

Ubisoft Continues To Fight Off Vivendi Takeover

Some aggressive moves from Vivendi in the recent past have suggested that the conglomerate may be eyeing a hostile corporate takeover of everyone’s favourite French AAA video game publisher. Now Ubisoft are making a play to win back their power, and continue being independent, agile company they want to be. Stay tuned to this saga.

Goose Game From Australian Devs Sets Internet On Fire

The independent studio responsible for the disgustingly enjoyable local multiplayer game, Push Me, Pull You, have released a trailer for their next project. You play a goose, and your goal is to be the annoying and aggressive jerk geese are in real life. Watch the trailer and tell me that’s not something you want to play.

PlayUnknown’s Battlegrounds May Have Its Xbox One Exclusivity Extended

Probably everybody’s favourite game right now, PUBG, may have its upcoming console exclusivity period with Xbox One extended. There are reports floating around that Microsoft and Bluehole Interactive are having discussions regarding the matter, but it apparently will come to PlayStation 4 once that agreement ends. Meanwhile, everyone on PC is too busy actually playing the game to give a damn.

…And A Bunch of Destiny 2 News!

Like it or not, people just can’t get enough of Destiny 2. This week Bungie announced a ton of stuff that’s happening to the game including seasons, new Iron Banner, a hard mode for the Raid and more. I'm excited, and I don't care if you aren't.

GameSpot News returns on Monday with our regular daily wrap-ups. See you then!