PUBG Becomes The Biggest Game On Steam, Briefly Surpassing Dota 2

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds has continued to climb the Steam charts since its launch earlier this year, though there was no telling when it would stall out. It recently passed the 800,000 concurrent players mark, leaving it behind only Dota 2. Today, PUBG eclipsed even Valve's hugely popular MOBA game, making it the most-played game on Steam.

PUBG today hit a peak of 877,844 players, almost 40,000 more than Dota 2's highest figure for the day. Although Dota 2 has since returned to the top spot in terms of current players (at least of this writing), this is still an incredible accomplishment, given Dota 2's long-term occupation of the No. 1 spot.

#1 on @steam_games! Thank you all, once again, for the continuing support you are showing the #PUBG team <3 pic.twitter.com/aBPkP5O2Qg — PLAYER @ GAMESCOM (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) August 27, 2017

This is not an all-time record for Steam, as Dota 2 has previously seen more than 1 million players in a single day. At this point, amazingly enough, that seems possible for PUBG--its popularity only continues to grow, and there's no sign of that slowing down. Keep in mind the shooter remains in Early Access, and this only becomes more impressive.

Overall, PUBG has sold more than 8 million copies since launch. An Xbox One version is on the way that will be published by Microsoft, although it sounds as if that deal won't preclude a PS4 release in the future. Updates for the PC version continue to roll out--we recently got a look at a new desert map--although they may slow down in order to ensure high quality.