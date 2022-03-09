PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 16.2 Will Feature New Tactical Gear And Map Rotations

Update 16.2 is currently available on the Test Server.

By on

Comments

Krafton has revealed the details for the next update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, confirming that patch 16.2 will release for PC on March 16 and console on March 23.

When the update is released, players can expect the first Survivor Pass since PUBG transitioned to free-to-play in January. This pass features a punk theme and will feature a variety of themed rewards and items players can obtain as they progress through the pass.

Alongside the Survivor Pass, update 16.2 will also feature new Tactical Gear in the form of a Tactical Pack and Spotter Scope. The Tactical Pack allows players to store almost any type of item and "come up with new and creative playstyles not previously seen in the game." Meanwhile, the Spotter Scope is a new set of mid-range scouting binoculars to help players in the field by marking enemies--thus allowing non-verbal communication with their squad.

In addition, PUBG will be getting an updated map service plan, with Krafton introducing changes to map rotations adjustments. Sanhok will be replaced with Haven in the update's rotation for normal matches, with Erangel, Miramar, Taego, and Karakin also to be featured in the mode. For ranked matches, Erangel, Miramer, and Taego will be featured.

Following feedback from players, the developer has also addressed item spawn balance and has adjusted the rate ARs, DMRs, SRs, and scopes in Erangel and Miramar spawn.

For players who can't wait for the update to drop, the game's Test Server is currently running update 16.2 ahead of its late March release.

Last month, Krafton released its earnings report for 2021, revealing it was its biggest year in terms of revenue with PUBG making $333.6 million, including $96.1 million during the fourth quarter.

