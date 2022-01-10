PUBG: Battlegrounds Free-To-Play Update: Start Time And Rewards

PUBG: Battlegrounds, formerly known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, will be going free-to-play on Wednesday, January 12. This applies across all platforms, including both PC and console, and follows several years of the game as a paid, premium offering. However, that doesn't mean those who bought the game already as being left in the dust, and there will still be paid options moving forward for those looking to further support it and get some extra goodies. Here's what you need to know about the free-to-play switch for PUBG, including when it begins and the rewards available to veteran players.

When does PUBG: Battlegrounds go free-to-play?

PUBG: Battlegrounds officially goes free-to-play on January 12, but the exact time when this will occur varies depending on your platform. Below, we've broken it down by when the maintenance period ends on PC and on console.

PC: January 11 at 11 PM PT / January 12 at 2 AM ET

January 11 at 11 PM PT / January 12 at 2 AM ET Console: January 12 at midnight PT / 3 AM ET

Because the servers are undergoing maintenance prior to the free-to-play transition, it's possible there could be some hiccups. If the servers are having issues or aren't live at that exact time, you may need to check back later.

PUBG: Battlegrounds rewards

There are a few different sets of rewards you can receive in PUBG: Battlegrounds, some of which require you to have been a paying player before it transitioned to free-to-play. Link your Krafton ID and pre-register up through January 11 to receive a Highside Slick Backpack, Highslide Slick Top, and two preset slot coupons. These rewards will be available once the free-to-play period has begun. By completing a play style quiz on the registration page, you'll also get 10 Contraband coupons.

Pre-registration rewards

If you invite three friends to pre-register up through January 11, you'll all receive a Highside Slick Helmet and Iron G-Coin Box, as well. Additionally, you'll get chance at a bonus reward:

Invite-a-friend rewards

PS5 (two winners)

Xbox Series X (three winners)

Alienware x15 laptop (10 winners)

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense (15 winners)

10,000 G-coin (100 winners)

For those who have played the paid version before, you'll get the following rewards as well as a free Battlegrounds Plus membership (more on that in a minute)

Costume skin set

Shackle and Shanks Legacy - Pan

Battle-hardened Legacy nameplate

What is Battlegrounds Plus?

Battlegrounds Plus is a premium option that will be on sale when the free-to-play era begins. It's free for anyone who bought the game prior to this, and costs $13 to purchase as a one-time transaction on its own. You get the following rewards: