PUBG: Battlegrounds Collaborates With McLaren To Bring New Vehicles In-game

Krafton has collaborated with the British vehicle manufacturer McLaren Automotive to bring the McLaren GT to PUBG just in time for the 19.2 update. In addition to the new car skins, the 19.2 update will also bring new content to the game, including a new weather system in Deston, a new vehicle, and more.

PC players will have access to the McLaren GT vehicle skins from September 7 to November 2, while console players will be able to obtain the skin from September 15 to November 10. To celebrate the collaboration, players can get the McLaren GT Standard-Onyx Black, which features a vehicle skin, costume, gear, emote, and more from in-game McLaren Loot Caches. They will then be able to equip the McLaren Skins to vehicles via the new vehicle interaction feature.

Players will be able to make the following vehicle skins workshop when McLaren tokens are used:

McLaren GT Standard - Silica White

"McLaren GT Elite - Volcano Yellow

They will also have the opportunity to craft their own McLaren vehicles. Here are some of the customizations players can do in the workshop:

Vehicle colors

Brake calipers

Wheels

Anyone who purchases any McLaren vehicle skins can open up special car containers that'll have a driveable McLaren in the pre-game lobby. The McLaren containers and vehicles will be removed from the match as soon as the game starts.

The Not-So-Friendly Neighborhood Food Truck will be a new drivable vehicle for players in Deston. The new car can fit up to four people and has a large, vertical window on one side of the van. There's also a new weather system coming to Deston, which will make both lighting and weather more realistic throughout the game.

The 19.2 updates will feature new animations to help the game run more smoothly. Lastly, players will be able to use the Heavy Stock, which provides less recoil but slows down the ADS time as part of the 19.2 update.

