Halo Infinite Beta PUBG Animated Series Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg Skyward Sword Crystal Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Overwatch Games 2021

PUBG Animated Series In Development Under Castlevania's Adi Shankar

After helping bring Castlevania to Netflix, Adi Shankar wants to show the world what winning a chicken dinner really looks like.

By on

Comments

After helping Castlevania escape development hell and become a popular animated series on Netflix, producer Adi Shankar is turning his attention to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Based on the popular battle royale game where dozens of players compete to be the last person standing, PUBG will be adapted as an animated series under Shankar.

"To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood," Shankar said in a press statement. "I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like."

Click To Unmute
  1. Danganronpa Decadence | Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
  2. Tom Clancy's XDEFIANT - Official Reveal Trailer
  3. We’re Working On It | skate. Trailer
  4. Bugha Arrives To The Fortnite Icon Series
  5. Psychonauts 2 - Summer 2021 Story Trailer
  6. Apex Legends - Official “Metamorphosis” Stories From The Outlands Trailer
  7. Back 4 Blood - Official PC Features Trailer
  8. 28 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In BOTW
  9. Warframe New War Gameplay Demo | Tennocon 2021
  10. Warframe The New War Recap Trailer | TennoCon 2021
  11. Warframe Cross Play and Cross Save (In Development) Announcement Trailer
  12. TennoCon LIVE with Persia and L1fewater

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Most Influential Games Of The 21 Century Video: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

This isn't the only PUBG-related project currently in development, as the series recently saw the release of its first live-action short film Ground Zero, an investigative documentary starring Jonathan Frakes in full Beyond Belief mode, and an upcoming horror game set in the PUBG universe called The Callisto Protocol.

As for Shankar's other video game animated adaptation, Devil May Cry? Very little has been heard on it since it was announced in 2018, with Shankar commenting at the time that he grabbed the rights so that "the jabronis in Hollywood don't f*** this one up too."

In other PUBG news, the mobile version of the game recently went through a massive update that added a map overhaul, a new Royale Pass system, and a partnership with the electric car company Tesla.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)