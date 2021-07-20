PUBG Animated Series In Development Under Castlevania's Adi Shankar

After helping Castlevania escape development hell and become a popular animated series on Netflix, producer Adi Shankar is turning his attention to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Based on the popular battle royale game where dozens of players compete to be the last person standing, PUBG will be adapted as an animated series under Shankar.

"To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood," Shankar said in a press statement. "I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like."

This isn't the only PUBG-related project currently in development, as the series recently saw the release of its first live-action short film Ground Zero, an investigative documentary starring Jonathan Frakes in full Beyond Belief mode, and an upcoming horror game set in the PUBG universe called The Callisto Protocol.

As for Shankar's other video game animated adaptation, Devil May Cry? Very little has been heard on it since it was announced in 2018, with Shankar commenting at the time that he grabbed the rights so that "the jabronis in Hollywood don't f*** this one up too."

In other PUBG news, the mobile version of the game recently went through a massive update that added a map overhaul, a new Royale Pass system, and a partnership with the electric car company Tesla.