PUBG Adds Famous Footballer Messi To The Mix

PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games out there, and PUBG Corp has now etched a partnership with arguably the most famous athlete in the world. PUBG Corp has announced that the game's 2.3 update will add a number of limited-time items based on Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, but he's arguably best-known for his tenure with Barcelona. The announcement indicates that this Messi collaboration will be a "collection of in-game outfits and other items," but is otherwise short on details. It's unclear when the version 2.3 update for PUBG Mobile will drop, but rumors suggest mid-November as a possible date.

This isn't the first high-profile collaboration for PUBG Mobile. Like its competitor Fortnite, the mobile game has hosted a variety of virtual concerts, including one for the K-pop band Blackpink. The game's last major crossover brought a number of famous Dodge cars to the game, including the Challenger. This is somewhat ironic, given that the company recently drew headlines for axing production of both vehicles at the end of 2023. At least they'll live on in the metaverse.