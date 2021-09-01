PUBG 13.2 Update Brings New Survivor Pass And Casual Game Mode

PUBG Studios has announced that PlayersUnknown's Battlegrounds newest 13.2 update releases on September 8 for PC and September 16 for consoles.

This update includes a new Survivor Pass called Crazy Night, which will run for eight weeks this time instead of the usual six weeks from September 7 to November 2. Throughout the 50 levels in the battle pass, players can also earn new rewards such as a Contraband coupon, name plate, and spray.

The P90 SMG will also be added to Care Packages on all maps. It uses 5.7mm high-powered ammo and is suited for long range encounters. The Blue Zone grenade is a new throwable weapon that does 10 damage per second to anyone within a maximum 10 meter radius.

The South Korea-set Taego map is also getting a few new updates. There are two new weather options: Sunset and Overcast. They will be randomly applied to Taego during matches.

The Porter Hyundai pick-up truck that is exclusive to Taego and holds up to four passengers. When playing on Taego, the Porter will replace the UAZ vehicle. Players can also use the Porter's trunk to store a limited number of items and drive them across the map. If the vehicle is destroyed, all of the items will be lost.

Lastly, a new Casual Mode is being introduced. Only three Casual Mode matches can be played per day solo or with a team. This allows players to warm up while also being able to earn XP and BP rewards, as well as complete Pass and Event missions. Casual Mode will only be available on the Erangel map.

PUBG creator Brendan Greene recently left South Korean PUBG publisher Krafton to establish his own independent studio, PlayerUnknown Productions.

PUBG is available on Android, iOS, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game can also be played via backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.