Psychonauts 2 Still Launching In 2021, Confirms Double Fine

If there's one thing you have been able to bet on in 2021, it's video game delays. Yet despite the continued pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic on development, Double Fine says that Psychonauts 2 will finally launch this year.

The studio tweeted the affirmation, saying that the game is playable and looking good for a launch sometime this year. Despite Double Fine being owned by Microsoft, Psychonauts 2 will still launch on PS4, alongside Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

The wait for Psychonauts 2 has been a long one. The game was originally announced in December 2015 as one of the first campaigns on the investor-focused crowd-funding platform, Fig. Double Fine was acquired by Microsoft in 2019, with the game being delayed to 2020. In July 2020, the game was delayed again into 2021, which Double Fine says will allow them to add Xbox Series X optimizations for launch.

It's a sequel close to Double Fine and its founder, Tim Schafer's, heart, given that Psychonauts was the first game the studio published under its current name in 2015. It takes place after the VR pseudo-sequel, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, with protagonist Raz returning to complete a mission alluded to in the ending of the original.