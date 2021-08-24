Psychonauts 2 Review Roundup

Fans of Psychonauts have been waiting over a decade for the sequel, and early impressions suggest that Psychonauts 2 will not disappoint. A number of reviews are in ahead of the game's release on August 25--here's what the critics think.

"Sixteen years ago, Psychonauts made a cartoonish, comically lopsided world feel believable and weighted thanks to its loveable characters and earnest storytelling. Now, Psychonauts 2 builds upon this foundation to reach ambitious new heights, while equally deepening its roots to impressive depths," Kurt Indovina wrote in GameSpot's Psychonauts 2 review. "It takes already well-realized characters and makes them more complex, even if that means traveling to the darker corners of their minds."

We've included a number of other reviews below. For an even broader view of the critical reception, check out Psychonauts 2 on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.

Game: Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Developer: Double Fine

Double Fine Release Date: August 25

August 25 Price: $60

GameSpot -- 9/10

"On the surface, Psychonauts 2 is an engaging, ambitious, honed-in take on colorful 3D platformers. However, the most rewarding aspect hasn't just been mastering its platforms or combat, but peeling back the layers to see what's beneath it; to take a closer look at its characters, the depth of their struggles, fears, and regrets, all of which serve as the game's foundation. It's an astonishing achievement in nearly every regard and the quintessential display of Double Fine's mastery in story, gameplay, and distinct direction, making it the studio's best game to date." -- Kurt Indovina [Full review]

IGN -- 8/10

"Psychonauts 2’s weird and wonderfully written story is full of interesting, nuanced characters that I instantly fell in love with. Most of its fresh ideas go a long way toward elevating the Psychonauts formula into the modern era, though its enticing new equippable pin system can be a little too stingy. Double Fine has also done a great job of expanding this universe toward both grander and more intimate threats without losing the joyous childhood adventure vibes of the original." -- Tom Marks [Full review]

Kotaku -- No Score

"Psychonauts 2, even more than the first game, truly explores all the challenging, painful, wonderful complexity we carry around inside our heads. The end result is an action platformer with a lot to say, a ton of heart, and only a few minor design flaws." -- Zack Zwiezen [Full review]

Game Informer -- 9/10

"I adored almost every second of Psychonauts 2. It achieves something I don’t often see in games – a continual sense of awe as each of its worlds unfold. It took 16 years to reach release, but Double Fine has delivered an incredible sequel. I hope we get a third installment that doesn’t take nearly as long to create." -- Andrew Reiner [Full review]

GamesRadar -- 4.5/5

"Psychonauts 2 captures the spirit of '90s cartoons and channels it into an imaginative, inventive adventure that never fails to find heart and humor in every one of its consciousness-expanding encounters." -- Josh West [Full review]

PC Mag -- 4/5

"If you’re a fan of the original Psychonauts, you’ll probably adore Psychonauts 2. If you aren’t familiar with Psychonauts but enjoy 3D platformers, you’ll still find plenty to love. It’s endlessly charming, with a satisfyingly large world filled with secrets and collectibles to find through entertaining and varied platforming. It captures the magic of the first game and builds on it to produce a simple joy to play through." -- Will Greenwald [Full review]