Psychonauts 2 Loboto's Labyrinth Collectibles Guide: Everything To Find In The First Level

Like the original, Psychonauts 2 is brimming with collectibles hidden throughout its many locales--both in the real world and in the minds of its characters. Uncovering all of them helps you to level up Raz more quickly, gaining new powers and learning more about each of the people whose minds you'll explore. But finding everything hidden in the depths of the psyche can be tough.

We've been combing through every lobe and synapse of Psychonauts 2 to discover all that's hidden within the game, with the aim of making it a little easier to discover everything. The guide below will walk you through the game's first level, Loboto's Labyrinth, to help you uncover all that's hidden within Dr. Loboto's mind.

Loboto's Labyrinth Collectibles

Loboto's Labyrinth Collectibles

Nuggets of Wisdom: 2

2 Memory Vaults : 2

: 2 Emotional Baggage : Hat Box, Steamer Trunk, Suit Case, Purse

: Hat Box, Steamer Trunk, Suit Case, Purse Figments: 80

Much of Loboto's Labyrinth is a tutorial for the rest of Psychonauts 2, with your powers slowly unlocking during the course of the level. Those powers then usually allow you to access nearby collectibles, so be aware that you might need to backtrack a bit to get everything you need. We're marking each collectible as it appears during the course of the level, but some will require you to return to the stage at a later time.

Memory Vault: Look for this first collectible to the left of the first Loboto portrait you find, just as you enter the central office after following him.

Duffle Bag Emotional Baggage: In this same room, you can spot the blue Duffle Bag on a small table to the right of the Dental Door where Coach stands. You'll need a tag to open the bag, though--look for the Duffle Bag Tag near the desks further to the right when facing the Dental Door.

Hatbox Emotional Baggage Tag: You'll next enter the Conference Room, which has a long, winding table in the center. The Hatbox Tag is beside it. You'll find the Hatbox later in the level.

Suitcase Emotional Baggage: You can't access this one the first time you enter the Conference Room, but you'll likely hear it. It's hidden behind the poster on the left wall. You need Pyrokinesis to burn down the poster, but you won't get it until later in the level. The Suitcase Tag is also located at a later point, so you'll need to replay the level to unlock this one.

Steamer Trunk Emotional Baggage Tag: Up ahead is the Dental Void area, in which you'll have to jump between dental mirrors serving as platforms. The Steamer Trunk Tag is on the distant platform you can't reach, past the sink where you exit the area. You'll need the Mental Connection PSI power to get to it, which means you'll have to come back to this level again later.

Nugget of Wisdom: Further on, you'll enter a room themed on a trash can. Look for a tooth zipper, which hides the Nugget of Wisdom--use Telekinesis to open the zipper.

Hatbox Emotional Baggage: Keep going until you burn through a poster on the wall to reveal a path forward. Keep moving past the pools of water (er, hope that's water) until you've nearly reached the last one. Burn the Loboto portrait on the left wall before the last pool to reveal the Hatbox behind it.

Purse Emotional Baggage: Keep moving until you hit a hallway with another watery canal, this one filled with teeth that sink as you jump from one to the next. At the end of the hall is a room where bookshelves flank both sides and a big portrait of Dr. Loboto waits in the center. Don't burn it yet--first, look for the Purse on top of the shelf on the left. You won't be able to open it yet, as the Purse Tag is further in the level, requiring you to return a second time for this one. Burn the portrait to continue.

Memory Vault: This one requires a new power you won't have your first time through: Mental Connection. Look for the Memory Vault in the Asylum area, after you climb the spiral staircase into a tower.

Steamer Trunk Emotional Baggage: The same platform that holds the Memory Vault in the Asylum section of the level also contains the Steamer Trunk. You'll need Mental Connection to reach both, so don't worry about these your first time through.