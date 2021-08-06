Psychonauts 2 Goes Gold, Solidifying August 25 Release Date

Developer Double Fine has announced that the action-platformer Psychonauts 2 has gone gold in preparation for its August 25 release.

The studio took to Twitter to deliver the news, reiterating that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass the same day it launches worldwide. Psychonauts 2 will also hit PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Preordering on all platforms is now available, with pre-loading offered for Xbox owners.

It's been a long time coming, but Psychonauts 2 has officially gone GOLD.

Enjoy the adventure on August 25th on @Xbox and play it Day One with @xboxgamepass!

It's been a long time coming, but Psychonauts 2 has officially gone GOLD. Enjoy the adventure on August 25th on Xbox and play it Day One with Xbox Game Pass!

The gold master, colloquially referred to as "going gold," is an odd announcement for Psychonauts 2's digital-only release. Typically, "going gold" means a game is ready for disc printing and physical distribution. Though the title isn't launching physically, "going gold" in this case means the same thing: Psychonauts 2 1.0 build is primed and ready for its official launch.

In a follow-up tweet, Double Fine said the studio has "more cool stuff to share" as Psychonauts 2's August 25 release date steadily approaches.

In our Psychonauts 2 hands-on preview, we walked away eager to play more as it focuses on "brightly colored characters, running and jumping on vibrant platforms that didn’t feel so dark and serious."

In other Psychonauts 2 news, Double Fine boss Time Schafer discussed life after Microsoft's acquisition of the company, saying the Xbox maker engages in "limited integration" in which studios still have creative freedom.