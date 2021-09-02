Psychonauts 2 Ford's Follicles Collectibles Guide

The midgame of Psychonauts 2 is all about finding ways to repair the shattered mind of Ford Cruller. After Raz gets in touch with Ford, he finds the legendary Psychonaut's psyche has splintered into three parts, and Raz will have to enter all of them to bring Ford back to his senses. You can find Ford's aspects scattered around the Motherlobe, with one manning the Psychonauts HQ's on-site barbershop.

Once you do some work around the Motherlobe, you can delve into barber Ford's mind to access the Ford's Follicles level. Here are all the things you can find inside, from Emotional Baggage to Nuggets of Wisdom. Stay tuned for more Psychonauts 2 coverage and guides, including our rundown of all the collectibles in Loboto's Labyrinth, Hollis's Classroom, and Hollis' Hot Streak, and Compton's Cookoff. And don't forget to check out our Psychonauts 2 review.

Ford's Follicles Collectibles

Nuggets of Wisdom: 1

1 Memory Vaults : 1

: 1 Emotional Baggage : Steamer Trunk

: Steamer Trunk Half-A-Minds : 2

: 2 Figments: 43

The three aspects of Ford Cruller present some slightly smaller-than-usual levels for you to explore. Each is a bit simpler than locations like Hollis's Hot Streak or Compton's Cookoff. Still, there are a few things that are easy to miss as you explore Ford's silky locks and start to uncover the secrets of the Psychonauts.

Nugget of Wisdom: As soon as you leave the barbershop and enter the world made out of hair, look to your right. Use Psi Blast on the button stuck in the wall, which will activate a hairdryer. Use the gust it creates to leap across the gap and grab the bacon-shaped Nugget of Wisdom.

Half-A-Mind: As you leave the barbershop, you should be able to spot this Half-A-Mind, which is a bit easier to nab than the Nugget of Wisdom. Look for it on the sides of the path as you head out into the town of hair.

Mental Vault: Another one that's pretty close to main path, but easy to bypass. Look for the big sign that says "Did you know there's a war going on". The Mental Vault will be hanging out just in the shadows off the path, ready to bolt if you get too close.

Steamer Trunk Tag: You'll see this one on your path, after crossing a gap with a couple of hair dryers. Look for it near the Censor Hut, before you cross a bridge that takes you back into an interior area.

Steamer Trunk: Look for the trunk nestled to the side of the lighthouse, somewhat hidden in shadow. The bottle of Victory Shampoo acts as a landmark.