Psychonauts 2 Cruller's Correspondence Collectibles Guide

Helping Ford Cruller deal with his psychological problems in Psychonauts 2 isn't easy--mostly because his psyche is split into three parts, and you have to track down all of them. Once you gain access to Ford's mind in the mail room, you'll see a Postmaster General side of him that has you riding on letters and fighting to get Ford's baggage sorted correctly.

There's not too much to find in this version of Ford's mind, but a lot of it is pretty well hidden. Here's where to locate all the collectibles in Cruller's Correspondence.

Cruller's Correspondence Collectibles

Nuggets of Wisdom: 1

1 Memory Vaults : 1

: 1 Emotional Baggage : Hatbox

: Hatbox Half-A-Minds : 1

: 1 Figments: 47

Hatbox Tag: Check the mailbox right after using a thumbtack to swing across a gap early in the level.

Memory Vault: This one's impossible to miss. You'll eventually reach a spinning gear in the center of the mailroom vortex that you'll need to use Time Bubble to slow down. Right in front of that is the Memory Vault.

Hatbox Emotional Baggage: Check to the left side of the entrance to a hill made of letters--you'll slide down it, so make sure you've found what you need before venturing on.

Half-a-Mind: After sliding down the hill of mail, you'll find yourself in an arena where you'll battle some Censors. Climb onto the nearby shelf to find the Half-a-Mind waiting on top.

Nugget of Wisdom: Eventually, you'll find yourself above the typewriter. Use the tacks ahead to swing over the lamp that stands on the far side of the desk. The Nugget is on top of the lamp, which you should be able to land on.