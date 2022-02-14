PSVR 2: Specs, Features, Games, And Everything We Know So Far

PlayStation VR 2 is on the way, and after originally being announced in 2021, Sony shared more details on its latest piece of gaming hardware at CES 2022. While a number of questions still need to be answered regarding pricing, a release date, or what PSVR 2 will even look like, what has been shown so far points to a major upgrade in comparison to Sony's last venture into the VR space. Ahead of its upcoming release, we've rounded everything that we know about the headset below, including its specs, features, and rumored release date.

What is PSVR 2?

PlayStation VR 2 Sense controllers

This isn't the first time that Sony has offered virtual reality technology, as its first PSVR headset was released all the way back in 2016 for the PS4. On the surface, the original PSVR was a peripheral that provided an entry-level approach to VR, requiring multiple cables as well as a camera and external lights for both head- and controller-tracking.

The successor t leverages more powerful technology in its design, as well as several other quality-of-life upgrades for the PS5-exclusive device that could potentially rival other mainstream VR headsets such as the Oculus Quest 2 and the Valve Index.

Other features worth mentioning are the eye-tracking cameras that follow your line of sight when you're aiming or looking around. Using advanced foveated rendering techniques, this technology is potentially capable of adjusting image quality to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on, thus creating an improved visual experience.

The four integrated cameras can track you and the DualSense controller in real-time, with that data being used to reflect your actions inside of the game. If you weren't a fan of using the PS4 Camera for VR, this method trims a lot of fat off of the experience.

If you'd like a taste of the current PSVR, now's a good time to track down one of the bundles that have been released over the years. There's a solid library of VR games published on PS4, but if you're planning to use it on PS5 via backwards compatibility, you will need to acquire a special adaptor so that the older kit's camera can work on Sony's latest console.

PSVR 2 price and versions

There's no word yet from Sony on PSVR 2 bundles that'll be available, but if it follows the same path as the original PSVR, expect a standalone version and special editions that include a free game. Such examples from the past include PSVR bundles that came packaged with games such as VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and a mega-pack of five games.

As for the price, that also remains to be seen. You'll want to brace your bank account though, as the first PSVR sold for $300 when it first launched. A higher price on the PSVR 2 is possible, but you can probably expect the headset to be competitively priced against something like the Meta Quest 2 which costs $300 for its 128GB model.

Again, there's no concrete information on a release date, but a report from last year claimed that the device would be released during the 2022 holiday season. That's a safe bet, as not only is the Q4 window a lucrative period to sell new hardware in, but it also gives Sony time to shore up stock while it deals with the ramifications of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

The PS5 is still hard to come by long after launch, and ensuring that it has the maximum number of consoles out on the market before it rolls out a niche device makes for a sound strategy.

If you are a PS5 owner interested in the headset, you should sign up for Sony's mailing list on the official PlayStation website.

PSVR 2 specifications

Sony has spilled some details on the internals of the PSVR 2. Right out of the gate, you can expect a 2,000x2,040 per-eye resolution using OLED HDR displays, a 110-degree field of view, and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. On top of that, the headset- and controller-tracking uses a six-axis motion sensor, four cameras throughout the setup, and an IR camera for eye-tracking. Audio is fed through a traditional 3.5mm jack, and dynamically adapts to your position and head movements.

Most importantly, the headset will be connected to the console through a single USB-C connection, trimming down the messy collection of cables from the first PSVR headset by a substantial amount.

Controllers

A more detailed look at the PSVR 2 Sense controllers

While PSVR made use of the existing PlayStation Move wands that were introduced in the PS3 era, PSVR 2 has what it calls the Sense controller. Essentially, this gives you input in games, as well as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, precision tracking, and finger touch detection, all combined into what appears to be an attractive, ergonomic design. Sony says that the orb-like shape is meant to create a realistic and natural gaming experience through a well-balanced design, while other actions can be made using traditional analog sticks and action buttons split across both controllers.

You'll still be able to easily capture gameplay as there's a dedicated Share button, and even when you’re not actively pressing a button, finger touch detection will kick in so that the Sense controller can replicate natural motions and gestures. Haptic feedback--which you can read more about below--is part of the Sense controller design and follows a similar path as the DualSense controller with adaptive triggers and subtle vibrations.

PSVR vs. PSVR 2

In comparison to its successor, the PSVR headset looks downright primitive. Here's how they compare to one another:

PSVR PSVR 2 Resolution 960 x 1080 per eye 2,000 x 2,040 per-eye Display OLED OLED HDR Refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz 90Hz, 120Hz Field of view 100° 110° Tracking Six-axis motion sensor and LED tracking via PlayStation Move Six-axis motion sensor, four cameras for headset and controllers, IR camera for eye-tracking Feedback Vibration on headset None Audio 3.5mm input 3.5mm input Connections USB and HDMI USB and HDMI

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Specifications

Buttons​ [Right]​

PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button

​[Left]​

PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C Port Communication​ Bluetooth Ver5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

Haptic feedback

Say hello to the DualSense's PSVR 2 sibling

The DualSense controller raised the bar for haptic feedback on a gaming console, and PSVR 2 has its own hardware that can enhance the gaming experience. According to Sony, the headset is capable of delivering soft and responsive vibrations during gameplay by using a built-in motor. In theory, this means that a game can let you feel your character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, objects passing closely by your head, or even the sensation of speed when you hit the accelerator on a vehicle.

As for the PSVR 2 controllers, each one has adaptive triggers and are capable of delivering vibrations that range from nuanced to intense pulses. It's a similar setup to the DualSense, that's designed to replicate real-world feedback depending on the game that you're playing.

Which games will PSVR 2 have?

Sony hasn't confirmed many games yet for PSVR 2, but the handful of titles in development do provide a wide spread of genres and appeal. Horizon Call of the Wild is a spin-off of Guerrilla's popular Horizon series and will let you play as a new character who explores the post-apocalyptic world of a robot uprising. This launch title is being developed by Firesprite, a studio that Sony acquired in 2021.

Next is Runner, under development by Truant Pixel. Part anime, part extreme motorcycle hot pursuit simulator, Runner merges its Akira influences to create intense motorcycle chase sequences and will also be available on other VR platforms. Lastly, Samurai Slaughter House uses a unique art style to deliver some brutal melee combat. Like Runner, it'll be a multiplatform game for VR devices.

Is PSVR 2 backwards compatible?

There are a small number of games confirmed for PSVR 2, although backwards compatibility with PSVR has yet to be confirmed. At CES in January, gaming journalist Stephen Totilo asked Sony for clarification on PSVR 2's backwards compatibility status and was told that Sony that has "nothing further to announce at the moment."