PSVR 2: Released Date, Specs, Features, Games, And Everything We Know So Far

After revealing PlayStation VR 2 back in 2021, Sony has followed up with that announcement with a release date, price, and a look at the day-one games that will launch for the virtual reality hardware. The good news, is that you won't have long to wait for PSVR 2, but the bad news is that this VR gear won't be cheap.

PSVR 2 is going to be a big investment on top of securing a PS5 console, but if you are thinking of trying out games through a system that promises a more immersive experience, here's everything you need to know about it to make an informed decision.

What is PSVR 2?

PlayStation VR 2 Sense controllers

This isn't the first time that Sony has offered virtual reality technology, as its first PSVR headset was released all the way back in 2016 for the PS4. On the surface, the original PSVR was a peripheral that provided an entry-level approach to VR, requiring multiple cables as well as a camera and external lights for both head- and controller-tracking.

The successor leverages more powerful technology in its design, as well as several other quality-of-life upgrades for the PS5-exclusive device that could potentially rival other mainstream VR headsets such as the Meta (formerly Oculus) Quest 2 and the Valve Index.

Other features worth mentioning are the eye-tracking cameras that follow your line of sight when you're aiming or looking around. Using advanced foveated rendering techniques, this technology is potentially capable of adjusting image quality to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on, thus creating an improved visual experience.

The four integrated cameras can track you and the DualSense controller in real-time, with that data being used to reflect your actions inside of the game. If you weren't a fan of using the PS4 Camera for VR, this method trims a lot of fat off of the experience.

If you'd like a taste of the current PSVR, now's a good time to track down one of the bundles that have been released over the years. There's a solid library of VR games published on PS4, but if you're planning to use it on PS5 via backwards compatibility, you will need to acquire a special adaptor so that the older kit's camera can work on Sony's latest console.

PSVR 2 price and versions

Sony has set the recommended retail price of the PSVR 2 at $550, a price that makes this hardware cost more than a PS5 console. That deal includes the headset and a pair of the new wireless Sense controllers, or you can purchase a $600 bundle that includes a copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Preorders will go live on November 15, but you'll need to first register to be able to book an early order slot for PSVR 2. This requires a PlayStation Network ID as well, and once you're signed up, you'll be notified via email if you have been chosen.

For details on how to secure a headset and controllers for yourself, you can check out GameSpot's PSVR 2 preorder guide.

February 2023 is a big month for the gaming calendar, and PSVR 2 is going to make it even busier when it launches. The official PSVR 2 launch date is February 22, 2023.

If you are a PS5 owner interested in the headset, you should sign up for Sony's mailing list on the official PlayStation website.

PSVR 2 specifications

Sony has spilled some details on the internals of the PSVR 2. Right out of the gate, you can expect a 2,000x2,040 per-eye resolution using OLED HDR displays, a 110-degree field of view, and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. On top of that, the headset- and controller-tracking uses a six-axis motion sensor, four cameras throughout the setup, and an IR camera for eye-tracking. Audio is fed through a traditional 3.5mm jack, and dynamically adapts to your position and head movements.

Most importantly, the headset will be connected to the console through a single USB-C connection, trimming down the messy collection of cables from the first PSVR headset by a substantial amount.

Design

The final PlayStation VR 2 design

As you can see from the official images Sony shared in late February 2022, the PlayStation VR 2's aesthetic fits in line with the PS5. It's sleek, rounded on all sides, and because it no longer needs light-tracking via an external camera, all of those lights on the original model have been replaced with inside-out cameras. The single cable that connects the headset to the PS5 is located near the back of the device, which should help keep it out of the way of the controllers during intense games, and there is an adjustable scope mechanism for letting you position it closer or farther from your face.

There is also a lens-adjustment dial to better focus the image without having to completely reposition the headset itself, as well as a new venting design to reduce fogging.

Controllers

A more detailed look at the PSVR 2 Sense controllers

While PSVR made use of the existing PlayStation Move wands that were introduced in the PS3 era, PSVR 2 has what it calls the Sense controller. Essentially, this gives you input in games, as well as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, precision tracking, and finger touch detection, all combined into what appears to be an attractive, ergonomic design. Sony says the orb-like shape is meant to create a realistic and natural gaming experience through a well-balanced design, while other actions can be made using traditional analog sticks and action buttons split across both controllers.

You'll still be able to easily capture gameplay as there's a dedicated Share button, and even when you’re not actively pressing a button, finger touch detection will kick in so that the Sense controller can replicate natural motions and gestures. Haptic feedback--which you can read more about below--is part of the Sense controller design and follows a similar path as the DualSense controller with adaptive triggers and subtle vibrations.

PSVR vs. PSVR 2

In comparison to its successor, the PSVR headset looks downright primitive. Here's how they compare to one another:

PSVR PSVR 2 Resolution 960 x 1080 per eye 2,000 x 2,040 per-eye Display OLED OLED HDR Refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz 90Hz, 120Hz Field of view 100° 110° Tracking Six-axis motion sensor and LED tracking via PlayStation Move Six-axis motion sensor, four cameras for headset and controllers, IR camera for eye-tracking Feedback None Vibration on headset Audio 3.5mm input 3.5mm input Connections USB and HDMI USB and HDMI

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers Specifications

Buttons​ [Right]​

PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button

​[Left]​

PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C Port Communication​ Bluetooth Ver5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

Haptic feedback

Say hello to the DualSense's PSVR 2 sibling

The DualSense controller raised the bar for haptic feedback on a gaming console, and PSVR 2 has its own hardware that can enhance the gaming experience. According to Sony, the headset is capable of delivering soft and responsive vibrations during gameplay by using a built-in motor. In theory, this means a game can let you feel your character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, objects passing closely by your head, or even the sensation of speed when you hit the accelerator on a vehicle.

As for the PSVR 2 controllers, each one has adaptive triggers and are capable of delivering vibrations that range from nuanced to intense pulses. It's a similar setup to the DualSense, that's designed to replicate real-world feedback depending on the game that you're playing.

Which games will PSVR 2 have?

Sony has confirmed several games for PSVR 2, with the handful of titles in development providing a wide spread of genres and appeal. Horizon Call of the Wild is a spin-off of Guerrilla's popular Horizon series and will let you play as a new character who explores the post-apocalyptic world of a robot uprising. This launch title is being developed by Firesprite, a studio that Sony acquired in 2021.

Runner, which is under development by Truant Pixel, is a part anime, part extreme motorcycle hot pursuit simulator that merges its Akira influences to create intense motorcycle chase sequences. Samurai Slaughter House uses a unique art style to deliver some brutal melee combat. Like Runner, it'll be a multiplatform game for VR devices.

Developer Fast Travel games confirmed it is working on multiple PSVR 2 titles when it tweeted about the headset. Fast Travel Games is the developer behind VR games like Apex Construct, Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency, Cities: VR, and more.

Schell Games confirmed that Among Us VR is planned for PSVR2, along with just about every other VR platform.

The latest from the creators of Myst, Firmament, is also coming to PSVR 2, which comes with the unfortunate side effect that the version of the game planned for the original PSVR headset has now been cancelled.

Alongside these confirmed games and studios, SIE president Jim Ryan recently said PSVR 2 will have more than 20 games at launch mostly thanks to third-party partnerships according to Sony.



After launch, there'll be a mix of action, adventure, and puzzle games to play on PSVR 2. You can look forward to rhythmic shooter Pistol Whip VR, build detailed urban sprawls in Cities VR, and experience high school alien fun in Cosmonious High.

PSVR 2 confirmed games

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Horizon Call of the Wild

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Light Brigade

Cities VR: Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Pistol Whip VR

Zenith: The Last City

After the Fall

Tentacular

Resident Evil Village

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

Samurai Slaughter House

Runner

Among Us VR

Firmament

Is PSVR 2 backwards compatible?

Unfortunately, PSVR 2 will not be backwards compatible with PSVR games. Sony SVP of platform experiences Hideaki Nishino confirmed the news earlier this year, explaining that the major differences between the hardware made bringing games over to the newer system more challenging.

"PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR 2, because PSVR 2 is designed to truly deliver a next-generation VR experience," said Nishino. "PSVR 2 has much more advanced features like all-new controller haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye-tracking, and 3D audio. This means that developing games for PSVR 2 requires a whole different approach than the original PSVR."