PSVR 2 Is Coming In 2023

It looks like PlayStation VR 2, the upcoming virtual reality headset for PS5, is launching next year. On both Twitter and Instagram, official PlayStation accounts have published an image that advertises PSVR2 is coming in 2023.

The news initially broke on PlayStation France's Twitter account, with a tweet saying "Disponible début 2023," which translates to "Available early 2023." This message is echoed on PlayStation UK's Twitter page. The PlayStation US Instagram account also posted about the VR headset, writing, "Coming early 2023."

As the name implies, this is the second of PlayStation's VR headsets. The original PSVR was marketed and sold as an entry-level headset for VR, requiring multiple cables but immediately hooking into a PS4. The PSVR 2 seems to be a similar offering, but for the PS5, leveraging more powerful technology and several quality-of-life upgrades to bring it closer in line to the quality of VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and Valve Index.

Below, we detail the full comparison between the PSVR and PSVR 2.

PSVR vs. PSVR 2