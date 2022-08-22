PSVR 2 Is Coming In 2023
Looks like the PS5 is getting its PlayStation VR 2 headset next year.
It looks like PlayStation VR 2, the upcoming virtual reality headset for PS5, is launching next year. On both Twitter and Instagram, official PlayStation accounts have published an image that advertises PSVR2 is coming in 2023.
The news initially broke on PlayStation France's Twitter account, with a tweet saying "Disponible début 2023," which translates to "Available early 2023." This message is echoed on PlayStation UK's Twitter page. The PlayStation US Instagram account also posted about the VR headset, writing, "Coming early 2023."
Disponible début 2023. #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/mh08u5wqMt— PlayStation France (@PlayStationFR) August 22, 2022
As the name implies, this is the second of PlayStation's VR headsets. The original PSVR was marketed and sold as an entry-level headset for VR, requiring multiple cables but immediately hooking into a PS4. The PSVR 2 seems to be a similar offering, but for the PS5, leveraging more powerful technology and several quality-of-life upgrades to bring it closer in line to the quality of VR headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and Valve Index.
Below, we detail the full comparison between the PSVR and PSVR 2.
PSVR vs. PSVR 2
|PSVR
|PSVR 2
|Resolution
|960 x 1080 per eye
|2,000 x 2,040 per-eye
|Display
|OLED
|OLED HDR
|Refresh rate
|90Hz, 120Hz
|90Hz, 120Hz
|Field of view
|100°
|110°
|Tracking
|Six-axis motion sensor and LED tracking via PlayStation Move
|Six-axis motion sensor, four cameras for headset and controllers, IR camera for eye-tracking
|Feedback
|None
|Vibration on headset
|Audio
|3.5mm input
|3.5mm input
|Connections
|USB and HDMI
|USB and HDMI
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation