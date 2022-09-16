PSVR 2 Doesn't Have Backwards Compatibility For PSVR Games

PSVR 2 is Sony's upcoming VR headset, and unfortunately, players won't be able to launch original PSVR games using the new product.

In an episode of the official PlayStation podcast (first spotted by Nibel), SVP of platform experiences Hideaki Nishino said explicitly that there will be no backwards compatibility for PSVR games on the PSVR 2.

"PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR 2, because PSVR 2 is designed to truly deliver a next-generation VR experience," said Nishino. "PSVR 2 has much more advanced features like all new controller haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye-tracking, and 3D audio. This means that developing games for PSVR 2 requires a whole different approach than the original PSVR."

PSVR 2 was first announced in 2021 and backwards compatibility has been a longtime question, something Sony has avoided answering until now. There is no official launch date for the PSVR 2, but it's confirmed to be arriving sometime in 2023. PSVR 2's price isn't known at this time either.

PSVR 2 is launching with a number of titles, including the recently announced Star Wars: Tales from a Galaxy as well as Resident Evil Village.

For more information, you can check out our PSVR 2 hands-on impression and everything we know about PSVR 2.