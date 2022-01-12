PSN's Most Downloaded PS5 And PS4 Games For 2021 Revealed, And Call Of Duty Wasn't #1

Sports games and shooters once again dominated the charts.

By on

Comments

Sony has revealed the most-downloaded PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on PSN in 2021, and for the first time in years, Call of Duty was not No. 1

For PS5, NBA 2K22 topped the charts for 2021 in the US and Canada, with FIFA 22 taking the top spot in Europe. Call of Duty: Vanguard finished second for the year in both regions, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Battlefield 2042 both cracked the top five charts in the US/Canada and Europe.

In a potentially notable development, Call of Duty ends its multi-year run as the most-downloaded game on PSN. Black Ops Cold War was No. 1 in 2020, while Modern Warfare topped the charts in 2019.

One of the biggest success stories of the year is Among Us landing at No. 6 in Europe, which appears to be a very good result considering the game was released halfway through December. It performed better than juggernauts like Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village, among others.

On PS4, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V was the most-downloaded game of the year in the US and Canada, some seven years after the game was originally released on the platform. Beat Saber, meanwhile, was the most-downloaded PSVR game in the US/Canada and Europe, while Fortnite was the biggest game in the free-to-play category across regions. Check out the charts below to see more.

PlayStation 5

US/Canada

  1. NBA 2K22
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Madden NFL 22
  5. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  7. MLB The Show 21
  8. Resident Evil Village
  9. Far Cry 6

EU

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  3. FIFA 21
  4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Battlefield 2042
  6. Among Us
  7. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. It Takes Two
  10. Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PlayStation 4

US/Canada

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. Minecraft
  4. NBA 2K22
  5. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  6. Madden NFL 22
  7. NBA 2K21
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. MLB The Show 21
  10. Mortal Kombat 11

Europe

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Minecraft
  4. FIFA 21
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  6. The Crew 2
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  10. The Forest

PlayStation VR Games

US/Canada

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Gorn
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. Creed Rise to Glory
  7. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  8. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  9. Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  10. The Walking Dead Onslaught

Europe

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  7. Gorn
  8. Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  9. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  10. Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PS5 and PS4)

US/Canada

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone
  3. Rocket League
  4. Splitgate
  5. Apex Legends
  6. Genshin Impact
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Rec Room
  9. Brawlhalla
  10. Rogue Company

Europe

  1. Fortnite
  2. Rocket League
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. eFootball 2022
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. eFootball pES 2021 Lite
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Splitgate

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
