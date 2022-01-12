PSN's Most Downloaded PS5 And PS4 Games For 2021 Revealed, And Call Of Duty Wasn't #1

Sony has revealed the most-downloaded PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on PSN in 2021, and for the first time in years, Call of Duty was not No. 1

For PS5, NBA 2K22 topped the charts for 2021 in the US and Canada, with FIFA 22 taking the top spot in Europe. Call of Duty: Vanguard finished second for the year in both regions, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Battlefield 2042 both cracked the top five charts in the US/Canada and Europe.

In a potentially notable development, Call of Duty ends its multi-year run as the most-downloaded game on PSN. Black Ops Cold War was No. 1 in 2020, while Modern Warfare topped the charts in 2019.

One of the biggest success stories of the year is Among Us landing at No. 6 in Europe, which appears to be a very good result considering the game was released halfway through December. It performed better than juggernauts like Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village, among others.

On PS4, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V was the most-downloaded game of the year in the US and Canada, some seven years after the game was originally released on the platform. Beat Saber, meanwhile, was the most-downloaded PSVR game in the US/Canada and Europe, while Fortnite was the biggest game in the free-to-play category across regions. Check out the charts below to see more.

PlayStation 5

US/Canada

NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6

EU

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battlefield 2042 Among Us Kena: Bridge of Spirits Far Cry 6 It Takes Two Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PlayStation 4

US/Canada

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K21 Red Dead Redemption 2 MLB The Show 21 Mortal Kombat 11

Europe

FIFA 22 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Crew 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition Call of Duty: Vanguard The Forest

PlayStation VR Games

US/Canada

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Gorn Swordsman VR Creed Rise to Glory Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Walking Dead Onslaught

Europe

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gorn Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PS5 and PS4)

US/Canada

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Splitgate Apex Legends Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Rec Room Brawlhalla Rogue Company

Europe