PSN's Most Downloaded PS5 And PS4 Games For 2021 Revealed, And Call Of Duty Wasn't #1
Sports games and shooters once again dominated the charts.
Sony has revealed the most-downloaded PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on PSN in 2021, and for the first time in years, Call of Duty was not No. 1
For PS5, NBA 2K22 topped the charts for 2021 in the US and Canada, with FIFA 22 taking the top spot in Europe. Call of Duty: Vanguard finished second for the year in both regions, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Battlefield 2042 both cracked the top five charts in the US/Canada and Europe.
In a potentially notable development, Call of Duty ends its multi-year run as the most-downloaded game on PSN. Black Ops Cold War was No. 1 in 2020, while Modern Warfare topped the charts in 2019.
One of the biggest success stories of the year is Among Us landing at No. 6 in Europe, which appears to be a very good result considering the game was released halfway through December. It performed better than juggernauts like Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village, among others.
On PS4, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V was the most-downloaded game of the year in the US and Canada, some seven years after the game was originally released on the platform. Beat Saber, meanwhile, was the most-downloaded PSVR game in the US/Canada and Europe, while Fortnite was the biggest game in the free-to-play category across regions. Check out the charts below to see more.
PlayStation 5
US/Canada
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- MLB The Show 21
- Resident Evil Village
- Far Cry 6
EU
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 21
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Battlefield 2042
- Among Us
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Far Cry 6
- It Takes Two
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
PlayStation 4
US/Canada
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Madden NFL 22
- NBA 2K21
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- MLB The Show 21
- Mortal Kombat 11
Europe
- FIFA 22
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- The Crew 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- The Forest
PlayStation VR Games
US/Canada
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Gorn
- Swordsman VR
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
Europe
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Gorn
- Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Free-to-Play (PS5 and PS4)
US/Canada
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Splitgate
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
- Rogue Company
Europe
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- eFootball pES 2021 Lite
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Splitgate
