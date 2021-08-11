PSN's Most Downloaded Games On PS5, PS4, And PSVR For July Revealed
Find out which games saw the most downloads during August on PlayStation Network.
Sony has released the top download charts for PlayStation Network in July for both North America and Europe, and the top of the charts are dominated by heavy-hitters.
On PS5, EA's FIFA 21 was the most-downloaded game in both North America and Europe. The professional football game was discounted in July in the lead-up to FIFA 22's release and the Euros were taking place that month, two factors that likely led to a surge in interest (and downloads).
Moving to PS4, FIFA 21 was also the most popular game on PSN in Europe during July, though this was not the case in North America. Rockstar's enduringly popular Grand Theft Auto V climbed the charts to become the most downloaded game on PSN in North America for the month. This is not too much of a surprise, as GTA Online's very popular Los Santos Tuners update launched in July.
On the free-to-play charts, the Halo/Portal-inspired shooter Splitgate was No. 1 globally following the launch of its beta at the end of July. In terms of PSVR games, Beat Saber was No. 1 both in North America and Europe. You can see the full charts below, as shared by Sony on the PlayStation Blog.
PSN Top Games For July 2021 By Downloads
PS5
North America
- FIFA 21
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Tribes of Midgard
- F1 2021
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Demon's Souls
- MLB The Show 21
Europe
- FIFA 21
- F1 2021
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Metro Exodus
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Tribes of Midgard
- It Takes Two
- NBA 2K21
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
PS4
North America
- GTA V
- NBA 2K21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Crew 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- UFC 4
- FIFA 21
- Friday the 13th: The Game
Europe
- FIFA 21
- GTA V
- F1 2021
- Minecraft
- The Crew 2
- NBA 2K21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Red Dead Redemption II
- eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
PlayStation VR
North America
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Sniper Elite VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Super Hot VR
- Swordsman VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Drunkn Bar Fight
- Batman: Arkham VR
Europe
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Sniper Elite VR
- Superhot VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Swordsman VR
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Iron Man VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Free-To-Play (PS4 And PS5)
North America
- Splitgate
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Rocket League
- Apex Legends
- Rec Room
- Brawlhalla
- Destiny 2
- Rogue Company
Europe
- Splitgate
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Brawlhalla
- Apex Legends
- Rec Room
- Destiny 2
- Vigor
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation