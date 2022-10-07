PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For September 2022 Revealed: NBA 2K23 And FIFA 23 Are On Top

As it does each month, Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for September 2022. The lists reveal the most popular PS4, PS5, PS VR, and free-to-play games of the month for both North America and Europe, and there aren't many surprises in store this month.

Starting with PS5 games, NBA 2K23 was the most-downloaded game on the PSN in September in North America, while FIFA 23 was the top game in Europe (which is no surprise given how popular football is in that region). Another September new release, The Last of Us Part 1, ranked third in both regions.

Switching to PS4, NBA 2K23 was the most-downloaded game of the month in the US and Canada, while FIFA 23 took the top spot in Europe. For PSVR games, Beat Saber was the No. 1 game in both North America and Europe, with Job Simulator and Superhot VR ranking second and third in both regions.

For free-to-play games covering PS5 and PS4 combined, Fortnite was the most-downloaded game in the US and Canada, while Rumbleverse was the most popular free-to-play game in Europe.

You can see the most-downloaded PSN games for September below, as compiled by Sony and posted on the PlayStation Blog.

In other PlayStation news, Sony's God of War Ragnarok has now officially gone gold, as PlayStation confirmed that the game was developed by nine different studios.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - September 2022

PlayStation 5

US/Canada

NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 The Last of Us Part 1 Madden NFL 23 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Disney Dreamlight Valley Saints Row 5 Rainbow Six Siege JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle

EU

FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 The Last of Us Part 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Disney Dreamlight Valley Rainbow Six Siege Assassin's Creed Valhalla F1 22 Saints Row 5

PlayStation 4

US/Canada

NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Dead Island: Definitive Edition EA Sports UFC 4 The Forest

Europe

FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2 Dead Island: Definitive Edition EA Sports UFC 4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt F1 22

PSVR

US/Canada

Beat Saber Job Simulator Superhot VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality NFL ProERA 22 Swordsman VR Sniper Elite VR Transformers Beyond Reality

Europe

Beat Simulator Job Simulator Superhot VR Sniper Elite VR Swordsman VR Creed: Rise to Glory Astro Bot Rescue Mission Iron Man VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada

Fortnite Fall Guys MultiVersus Rumbleverse Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends PSO2 New Genesis Rocket League Destiny 2 eFootball 2023

Europe