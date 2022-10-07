PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For September 2022 Revealed: NBA 2K23 And FIFA 23 Are On Top
Sony reveals the most-downloaded PS4, PS4, PSVR, and free-to-play games for the last month.
As it does each month, Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for September 2022. The lists reveal the most popular PS4, PS5, PS VR, and free-to-play games of the month for both North America and Europe, and there aren't many surprises in store this month.
Starting with PS5 games, NBA 2K23 was the most-downloaded game on the PSN in September in North America, while FIFA 23 was the top game in Europe (which is no surprise given how popular football is in that region). Another September new release, The Last of Us Part 1, ranked third in both regions.
Switching to PS4, NBA 2K23 was the most-downloaded game of the month in the US and Canada, while FIFA 23 took the top spot in Europe. For PSVR games, Beat Saber was the No. 1 game in both North America and Europe, with Job Simulator and Superhot VR ranking second and third in both regions.
For free-to-play games covering PS5 and PS4 combined, Fortnite was the most-downloaded game in the US and Canada, while Rumbleverse was the most popular free-to-play game in Europe.
You can see the most-downloaded PSN games for September below, as compiled by Sony and posted on the PlayStation Blog.
In other PlayStation news, Sony's God of War Ragnarok has now officially gone gold, as PlayStation confirmed that the game was developed by nine different studios.
PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - September 2022
PlayStation 5
US/Canada
- NBA 2K23
- FIFA 23
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Madden NFL 23
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Saints Row 5
- Rainbow Six Siege
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
EU
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 22
- Saints Row 5
PlayStation 4
US/Canada
- NBA 2K23
- FIFA 23
- Madden NFL 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- EA Sports UFC 4
- The Forest
Europe
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- The Forest
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- EA Sports UFC 4
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- F1 22
PSVR
US/Canada
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- NFL ProERA 22
- Swordsman VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Transformers Beyond Reality
Europe
- Beat Simulator
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Swordsman VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Iron Man VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- PSO2 New Genesis
- Rocket League
- Destiny 2
- eFootball 2023
Europe
- Rumbleverse
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- eFootball 2023
- MultiVersus
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Century: Age of Ashes
