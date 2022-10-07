PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For September 2022 Revealed: NBA 2K23 And FIFA 23 Are On Top

Sony reveals the most-downloaded PS4, PS4, PSVR, and free-to-play games for the last month.

By on

Comments

As it does each month, Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for September 2022. The lists reveal the most popular PS4, PS5, PS VR, and free-to-play games of the month for both North America and Europe, and there aren't many surprises in store this month.

Starting with PS5 games, NBA 2K23 was the most-downloaded game on the PSN in September in North America, while FIFA 23 was the top game in Europe (which is no surprise given how popular football is in that region). Another September new release, The Last of Us Part 1, ranked third in both regions.

Click To Unmute
  1. Official Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News
  3. Modern Warfare 2's Beta - The Good, Bad, and Ugly
  4. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Location Guide | Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Trailer
  6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Official Teaser Trailer
  7. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Official Rocko Showcase
  8. Gotham Knights - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer
  9. Hero History: Blade Marvel’s Midnight Suns
  10. MWII PC Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  11. No Man's Sky Waypoint (4.0) Update Trailer
  12. Blizzard Provides Update After Messy Overwatch 2 Launch | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: NBA 2K23 Video Review

Switching to PS4, NBA 2K23 was the most-downloaded game of the month in the US and Canada, while FIFA 23 took the top spot in Europe. For PSVR games, Beat Saber was the No. 1 game in both North America and Europe, with Job Simulator and Superhot VR ranking second and third in both regions.

For free-to-play games covering PS5 and PS4 combined, Fortnite was the most-downloaded game in the US and Canada, while Rumbleverse was the most popular free-to-play game in Europe.

You can see the most-downloaded PSN games for September below, as compiled by Sony and posted on the PlayStation Blog.

In other PlayStation news, Sony's God of War Ragnarok has now officially gone gold, as PlayStation confirmed that the game was developed by nine different studios.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - September 2022

PlayStation 5

US/Canada

  1. NBA 2K23
  2. FIFA 23
  3. The Last of Us Part 1
  4. Madden NFL 23
  5. Cyberpunk 2077
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  8. Saints Row 5
  9. Rainbow Six Siege
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle

EU

  1. FIFA 23
  2. NBA 2K23
  3. The Last of Us Part 1
  4. Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  7. Rainbow Six Siege
  8. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  9. F1 22
  10. Saints Row 5

PlayStation 4

US/Canada

  1. NBA 2K23
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Madden NFL 23
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Minecraft
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Cyberpunk 2077
  8. Dead Island: Definitive Edition
  9. EA Sports UFC 4
  10. The Forest

Europe

  1. FIFA 23
  2. NBA 2K23
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Minecraft
  5. The Forest
  6. Red Dead Redemption 2
  7. Dead Island: Definitive Edition
  8. EA Sports UFC 4
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. F1 22

PSVR

US/Canada

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  5. Creed: Rise to Glory
  6. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  7. NFL ProERA 22
  8. Swordsman VR
  9. Sniper Elite VR
  10. Transformers Beyond Reality

Europe

  1. Beat Simulator
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Sniper Elite VR
  5. Swordsman VR
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  8. Iron Man VR
  9. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  10. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada

  1. Fortnite
  2. Fall Guys
  3. MultiVersus
  4. Rumbleverse
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Apex Legends
  7. PSO2 New Genesis
  8. Rocket League
  9. Destiny 2
  10. eFootball 2023

Europe

  1. Rumbleverse
  2. Fortnite
  3. Fall Guys
  4. eFootball 2023
  5. MultiVersus
  6. Rocket League
  7. Call of Duty: Warzone
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. Century: Age of Ashes

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
FIFA 23
Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K23
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)