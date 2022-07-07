PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For June 2022 Revealed For PS5, PSVR, And More

The Quarry topped the charts for PS5 in June.

Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for June 2022, revealing the most popular PS4, PS5, PS VR, and free-to-play games of the month for both North America and Europe.

On PS5, Supermassive's new horror game The Quarry was the most-downloaded title for June in the US and Canada, while the game ranked second in Europe for the month. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was No. 2 in North America and No. 1 in Europe for Europe, likely buoyed by discounts. Rockstar's ongoing hit, Grand Theft Auto V, ranked fifth in both North America and Europe for the month of June, more than 3,000 days after it was initially released back in 2013.

Now Playing: The Quarry Review

For PS4, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge was No. 1 in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the charts in Europe for June 2022. As for PlayStation VR, Beat Saber was No. 1 in both North America and Europe.

On the free-to-play charts, Fall Guys was No. 1 in both regions, no doubt thanks in part to its recent free-to-play conversion. Fortnite and Roller Champions ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in both regions.

The full rankings for North America and Europe in June 2022, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog, are listed below.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - June 2022

PlayStation 5

US/Canada

  1. The Quarry
  2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  3. NBA 2K22
  4. MLB The Show 22
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  7. Elden Ring
  8. Among Us
  9. Sonic Origins
  10. Rainbow Six Siege

EU

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  2. The Quarry
  3. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  4. Among Us
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Cyberpunk 2077
  7. FIFA 22
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. Sniper Elite 5

PlayStation 4

US/Canada

  1. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
  2. Minecraft
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Red Dead Redemption II
  5. NBA 2K22
  6. The Quarry
  7. Star Wars: Battlefront II
  8. MLB The Show 22
  9. Gang Beasts
  10. FIFA 22

Europe

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Minecraft
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
  5. Red Dead Redemption II
  6. Star Wars: Battlefront II
  7. Among Us
  8. Tekken 7
  9. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  10. Assassin's Creed Origins

PlayStation VR Games

US/Canada

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. Astro Bot Rescue Missions
  6. Sniper Elite VR
  7. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  8. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  9. Gorn
  10. Swordsman VR

Europe

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Superhot VR
  4. Sniper Elite VR
  5. Doom 3 VR
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. Lucky's Tale
  8. Swordsman VR
  9. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  10. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Free-to-Play (PS5 and PS4)

US/Canada

  1. Fall Guys
  2. Fortnite
  3. Roller Champions
  4. Apex Legends
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone
  6. Rocket League
  7. Rec Room
  8. Destiny 2
  9. Brawlhalla
  10. Genshin Impact

Europe

  1. Fall Guys
  2. Fortnite
  3. Roller Champions
  4. eFootball 2022
  5. Rocket League
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Call of Duty: Warzone
  8. Rec Room
  9. Genshin Impact
  10. Brawlhalla

