PSN Went Down Today

Update: The PSN issues are now resolved, according to the PlayStation Status website. The page shows that all services--including account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct--are up and running normally.

The original story follows below.

The PlayStation Network is experiencing issues right now, with some reporting problems signing in, buying games, and streaming content. This is happening on the same day that the cat game Stray launches with a free download offer for PlayStation members.

There are plenty of cat jokes to be made here. For example, did a cat chew the wires at Sony's data center? We can never know.

In all seriousness, the PlayStation Status website shows that both PS4 and PS5 are experiencing network issues making it challenging to sign in, create an account, and edit account details. And to be very clear, there is no reason to believe Stray has anything to do with the outages.

Additionally, game streaming is affected, meaning some might not be able to launch games or apps. The PlayStation Store is also experiencing problems, with browsing, purchasing, and downloading all affected.

As usual, your mileage may vary with these problems. In any event, Sony said it is working to resolve these issues as soon as possible and thanked fans for their patience.

GameSpot's Stray review scored the game a 9/10. "Stray's ultimate strength is how well its overall design embodies the unique perspective and capabilities of its protagonist, but it also doesn't rely on this to be the only distinguishing feature of the entire adventure," reviewer Alessandro Barbosa said.