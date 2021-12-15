PSN, Twitch Appear To Be Down
Both the PlayStation Network and Twitch appear to be suffering outages today, with Twitch support stating it is aware and investigating the issue.
Twitch Support responded that it is aware of issues impacting Twitch services and it is investigating. PSN has not yet responded, and everything is up and running according to the official site, but it has gotten a spike of reports on the third-party site Down Detector. That means we may see an official acknowledgement soon.
🔎 We are aware of several issues affecting Twitch services.— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 15, 2021
Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you, here.
Down Detector also notes that there may be a widespread outage of Amazon Web Services, which often impacts multiple sites at a time.
