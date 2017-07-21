PSN Summer Sale In Europe Discounts New PS4, PS3, Vita Games

The European PlayStation Store is offering discounts on a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita titles as part of its Summer Sale, which lasts until August 16.

Highlights include Grand Theft Auto V and Battlefield 1 for £24.99 each, The Last Guardian and Titanfall 2 for £15.99 each, and Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99. There's also discounts on Assassin's Creed titles, NBA 2K17 content, and a range of PlayStation VR titles. Take a look at some of our picks below or click here for the full list of discounts.

