PSN Summer Sale In Europe Discounts New PS4, PS3, Vita Games

Sales! Sales! Sales!

Last updated by on

1 Comments

The European PlayStation Store is offering discounts on a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita titles as part of its Summer Sale, which lasts until August 16.

Highlights include Grand Theft Auto V and Battlefield 1 for £24.99 each, The Last Guardian and Titanfall 2 for £15.99 each, and Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99. There's also discounts on Assassin's Creed titles, NBA 2K17 content, and a range of PlayStation VR titles. Take a look at some of our picks below or click here for the full list of discounts.

No Caption Provided

PS4

DLC

PS VR:

Filed under:
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 3
PlayStation Vita
    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)