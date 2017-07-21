PSN Summer Sale In Europe Discounts New PS4, PS3, Vita Games
Sales! Sales! Sales!
The European PlayStation Store is offering discounts on a variety of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita titles as part of its Summer Sale, which lasts until August 16.
Highlights include Grand Theft Auto V and Battlefield 1 for £24.99 each, The Last Guardian and Titanfall 2 for £15.99 each, and Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99. There's also discounts on Assassin's Creed titles, NBA 2K17 content, and a range of PlayStation VR titles. Take a look at some of our picks below or click here for the full list of discounts.
PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V: £24.99
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17: £15.99
- Ratchet & Clank: £11.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands : £34.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition: £39.99
- DiRT 4: £34.99
- Battlefield 1: £24.99
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition: £29.99
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition: £59.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration: £19.99
- Tekken 7: £34.99
- The Last Guardian: £15.99
- Titanfall 2: £15.99
- Bloodborne: £15.99
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition: £24.99
- Mortal Kombat X: £11.99
- DOOM: £11.99
- Fallout 4: £15.99
DLC
PS VR:
- Job Simulator: £14.99
- Thumper: £9.49
