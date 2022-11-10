PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For October 2022 Revealed -- Call Of Duty Takes First Place
Unsurprisingly, the latest Call of Duty is a blockbuster success on the PlayStation download charts.
Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for October 2022, and as confirmed earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been the biggest winner in a very competitive period. Across the world on both PS5 and PS4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has won first place, easily beating EA and Take-Two's popular sports games along the way.
Modern Warfare II surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue in just its first 10 days of sales, having earned $800 million of that total in just its first three days alone. According to Activision and Sony, it's the biggest PlayStation Store launch of all time for the COD series.
That doesn't mean that there haven't been a few surprises in the battle for second place, as Gotham Knights took silver on PS5 last month. While it received mixed reviews across the board when it debuted, the current-gen console and PC game grabbed second place in the US and Canada, and third place in the European charts.
Cyberpunk 2077's momentum did dip, but not enough to knock it out of the top ten in any of the listed regions, and A Plague Tale: Requiem had a strong debut in the charts. On the PS4 side, the only other notable debut in the US was Dragon Ball: The Breakers, while European gamers continued to download more sports games, 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Need for Speed Heat.
In the free-to-play games department, there weren't any big surprises here either. The October 4 release of Overwatch 2 gave it plenty of time to take the top spot in North America and Europe, while the rest of the list included reliable favorites such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.
You can see the most-downloaded PSN games for October below, as compiled by Sony and posted on the PlayStation Blog.
PlayStation 5
US/Canada
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Gotham Knights
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Madden NFL 23
- NHL 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- PGA TOUR 2K23
- Cyberpunk 2077
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
EU
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- FIFA 23
- Gotham Knights
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Cyberpunk 2077
- NBA 2K23
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Medieval Dynasty
- Resident Evil 3
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
PlayStation 4
US/Canada
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- FIFA 23
- Madden NFL 23
- NBA 2K23
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NHL 23
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers
- PGA TOUR 2K23
EU
- FIFA 23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- NBA 2K23
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- EA Sports UFC 4
- F1 22
PSVR
US/Canada
- NFL ProERA ’22
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
EU
- Job Simulator
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- The Exorcist: Legion VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Batman: Arkham VR
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
- Overwatch 2
- Fortnite
- The Sims 4
- Fall Guys
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- Century: Age of Ashes
- MultiVersus
- Rocket League
- Rumbleverse
EU
- Overwatch 2
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys
- Rocket League
- eFootball 2023
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rumbleverse
- Century: Age of Ashes
- Apex Legends
