PSN's Most-Downloaded Games For October 2022 Revealed -- Call Of Duty Takes First Place

Sony has announced the most-downloaded games on the PlayStation Store for October 2022, and as confirmed earlier this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been the biggest winner in a very competitive period. Across the world on both PS5 and PS4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has won first place, easily beating EA and Take-Two's popular sports games along the way.

Modern Warfare II surpassed $1 billion in global sell-through revenue in just its first 10 days of sales, having earned $800 million of that total in just its first three days alone. According to Activision and Sony, it's the biggest PlayStation Store launch of all time for the COD series.

That doesn't mean that there haven't been a few surprises in the battle for second place, as Gotham Knights took silver on PS5 last month. While it received mixed reviews across the board when it debuted, the current-gen console and PC game grabbed second place in the US and Canada, and third place in the European charts.

Cyberpunk 2077's momentum did dip, but not enough to knock it out of the top ten in any of the listed regions, and A Plague Tale: Requiem had a strong debut in the charts. On the PS4 side, the only other notable debut in the US was Dragon Ball: The Breakers, while European gamers continued to download more sports games, 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Need for Speed Heat.

In the free-to-play games department, there weren't any big surprises here either. The October 4 release of Overwatch 2 gave it plenty of time to take the top spot in North America and Europe, while the rest of the list included reliable favorites such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends.

You can see the most-downloaded PSN games for October below, as compiled by Sony and posted on the PlayStation Blog.

PlayStation 5

US/Canada

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Gotham Knights

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Madden NFL 23

NHL 23

Grand Theft Auto V

PGA TOUR 2K23

Cyberpunk 2077

A Plague Tale: Requiem

EU

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

FIFA 23

Gotham Knights

Grand Theft Auto V

Cyberpunk 2077

NBA 2K23

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Medieval Dynasty

Resident Evil 3

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

PlayStation 4

US/Canada

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

FIFA 23

Madden NFL 23

NBA 2K23

Minecraft

Grand Theft Auto V

NHL 23

Red Dead Redemption 2

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

PGA TOUR 2K23

EU

FIFA 23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Minecraft

Grand Theft Auto V

Red Dead Redemption 2

Need for Speed Heat

NBA 2K23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

EA Sports UFC 4

F1 22

PSVR

US/Canada

NFL ProERA ’22

Beat Saber

Job Simulator

SUPERHOT VR

Creed: Rise to Glory

The Exorcist: Legion VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead Onslaught

EU

Job Simulator

Beat Saber

SUPERHOT VR

Sniper Elite VR

Creed: Rise to Glory

The Exorcist: Legion VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Batman: Arkham VR

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada

Overwatch 2

Fortnite

The Sims 4

Fall Guys

Call of Duty: Warzone

Apex Legends

Century: Age of Ashes

MultiVersus

Rocket League

Rumbleverse

EU

Overwatch 2

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Fall Guys

Rocket League

eFootball 2023

Call of Duty: Warzone

Rumbleverse

Century: Age of Ashes

Apex Legends