PSN Maintenance Coming Up, Here's When And For How Long

The next round of PlayStation Network maintenance is coming up soon. Sony has announced that on August 15, Sony will perform maintenance that will affect PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita, along with PlayStation-related web services.

The maintenance is expected to take around 30 minutes. During that time, people who already have a PSN account can sign in, play games, and use "most" applications without issue. However, the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Video, and Account Management will be offline during the maintenance period.

Sony did not say specifically what this maintenance period is for, but it's not uncommon for Sony to conduct these types of updates.

"We apologise for any inconvenience," Sony said. "We strive to ensure that PlayStation Network services are available at all times, but occasionally we must take PlayStation Network offline to perform essential maintenance and implement feature enhancements. We are working hard to reduce the duration of each maintenance."

This round of maintenance arrives ahead of the much-anticipated PS4 5.0 update. Last week, the patch notes for this update leaked--you can find out more here. Sony has yet to confirm a release date for the patch, but we know some kind of beta is coming this month.