PSN Maintenance Coming Up, Here's Exactly When And For How Long

PlayStation Network will undergo "routine maintenance" later this week, Sony has announced. Some services will be affected while the work is carried out on Tuesday, July 25, between 8 AM and 9 AM in your local timezone.

On the PSN service status page, Sony stated that PS4, PS3, and PS Vita platforms will all be affected by the maintenance. You'll still be able to sign in, play games, and use "most applications," the company said, but "you will not be able to access PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and Account Management."

Sony apologized for any inconvenience before explaining: "We strive to ensure that PlayStation Network services are available at all times, but occasionally we must take PlayStation Network offline to perform essential maintenance and implement feature enhancements. We are working hard to reduce the duration of each maintenance."

Sony recently announced that the PS4's 5.0 system update is on its way soon. Ahead of its release, you can sign up for the update's beta test right now. The trial will then begin in "early August."

There's no word yet on what the 5.0 patch will include. The last big PS4 update, 4.50, added Boost mode for PS4 Pro owners and external hard drive support, among other things. Subsequent updates haven't done much.