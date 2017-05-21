PSN Maintenance Coming Up, Here's Exactly When And For How Long

As it does from time to time, Sony is conducting a round of PlayStation Network maintenance. This latest maintenance period will begin on May 23, starting at 3 PM local time, ending one hour later.

Affected platforms include basically all of them: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, the web, Sony announced on its support site.

If you already have a PSN account, you can still sign in, play games, and use "most" applications during the maintenance. However, you won't be ale to access Account Management, the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Music, and PlayStation Video, while "gaming and social" will also be limited.

"We apologise for any inconvenience," Sony said. "We strive to ensure that PlayStation Network services are available at all times, but occasionally we must take PlayStation Network offline to perform essential maintenance and implement feature enhancements. We are working hard to reduce the duration of each maintenance."

If your PS4 is activated as your primary console before the maintenance period begins, you should be able to continue to play "most" games and use third-party services. You can learn how to activate your PS4 as a primary console here.