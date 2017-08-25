PSN Leak Reveals PS4 Yakuza 2 Remake Is Coming

Sega's embracing of the the Yakuza series continues. With a remake of the first game just days away, a PSN listing has revealed that Yakuza 2 will apparently be getting the same treatment.

As posted on NeoGAF, Yakuza Kiwami 2 briefly appeared on Taiwan's PlayStation Store. The listing has since been removed, but a translation states that it will run on the engine powering Yakuza 6--the most recent original entry in the series. While the listing was likely not meant to go up, it does seem to be legitimate, given it was accompanied by a logo.

Image credit: Wario64 on Twitter

While it was live, the page listed a release date of December 7, 2017. It's entirely possible that was only a placeholder or simply incorrect. That said, although Yakuza Kiwami (a remake of the original Yakuza) is only just releasing this coming Tuesday, August 29, it's been available in Japan since early 2016.

Tuesday's launch of Yakuza Kiwami is the second Yakuza release of the year in the West, following Yakuza 0 in January. Yakuza 6, released in Japan last year, is due out in the West on March 20, 2018. As noted in your Yakuza Kiwami review, the upcoming game proved to be a great remake, although it did lead some real flaws intact.