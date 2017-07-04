PSN Experiencing Issues, It Seems

It looks like the PlayStation Network is experiencing some issues right now. The official PSN status page shows that basically all PSN services are running into problems currently.

This includes Account Management, Gaming And Social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Vue, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Music. Affected platforms include all the big ones: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PC, and mobile.

"Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience," Sony said.

People on NeoGAF are saying that they are receiving notifications that this downtime could be related to maintenance.

It's not immediately clear how widespread these issues are. As always, some people may experience issues while others don't, and there could be many reasons for that.

We'll update this post with new details as they become available. We would expect the issues to be sorted out relatively soon. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.