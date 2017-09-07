PSN Experiencing Connectivity Issues Right Now

It seems PlayStation Network is experiencing issues worldwide for some people right now. At the time of writing, Sony's network status page says, "You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features."

GameSpot was able to sign in to PSN, but reports on NeoGAF state some others are struggling to either sign in or play online games. Sony states, "Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience." Other services, including Account Management, PlayStation Video, and the PlayStation Store, are seemingly working as normal.

It's unclear whether the issues are related to problems some Destiny 2 players were experiencing on PS4 in the past few hours. The huge multiplayer game launched yesterday and will likely be causing an influx of players on to both PSN and Xbox Live. Developer Bungie's latest update reads, "Investigations for this issue are still ongoing."

We'll update this post with new details regarding PSN's own issues as they become available. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.