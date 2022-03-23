PSN Down For Some PS4, PS5 Users After New System Update

The PlayStation Network is down right now, at least for some people, just after the release of the PS4 and PS5's latest system update, though it's unclear if that's merely a coincidence. The Network Service Status page shows various errors and issues with PSN right now. There's no word on when services will be fully restored.

These include problems related to launching games, apps, and network features. Additionally, the PlayStation Store is affected, with reports of problems related to purchasing, downloading, searching, browsing, and redeeming vouchers. The page also mentions that PlayStation Now is affected by these issues; players might have problems streaming some PS Now games.

Uh oh

As usual, your mileage may vary. While some portion of the PlayStation audience is experiencing these frustrating issues, others are reporting a perfectly fine and regular experience with PSN right now.

The March 23 PS4 and PS5 update introduces fan-requested features like the option to create or join open and closed parties across PS4 and PS5. There are also UI enhancements for Game Pass and Trophy cards, along with mono audio support for headphones, among other things.

Looking further out, Sony teased that variable refresh rate (VRR) is coming to PS5 in the future through another update. Check out the full rundown of the latest PlayStation update to learn more.

In other PlayStation news, Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired Jade Raymond's new studio, Haven, which is building a AAA multiplayer live-service game for Sony.