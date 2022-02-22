PSA: You Have New Void Grenades To Unlock In Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Who knew that one day even a Hunter or a Titan would be able to throw an Axion Bolt, but that day has come. Bungie's Void 3.0 update in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen changed the Void subclass to make it customizable like the Stasis subclass setup. Players should check their Void subclass and apply their Aspects and Fragments. Players will have three grenades available under the Abilities category--but you can acquire four more almost right away.

To unlock the other grenades, head to Ikora at the Tower--players should find a Void tab underneath the Grow Your Light section. This tab has multiple Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments available for purchase. The items with a checkmark are on the character--leaving only some grenades up for purchase for players who already have everything unlocked. Each grenade costs 3,000 Glimmer.

After purchasing a grenade, a message will tell you to Meditate to receive this new ability. Head to the spinning dial on the desk next to Ikora to Meditate--it only takes seconds. Players can then apply the new grenade on their Void subclass. Players should grab all of the grenades if they have enough Glimmer.

The Witch Queen's launch also marks the start of Season 16. Season of the Risen has new weekly seasonal challenges, along with new exotics and season pass rewards.