PSA: You Can Play Mass Effect: Legendary Edition For $15 On PC With EA Play Pro
Xbox Game Pass subscribers only get a 10% discount on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
May 14 marks launch day for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility. You could pay the full $60 for a copy, or you could subscribe to EA Play Pro for less than half the game's retail price.
There are two major caveats with this approach. The first is that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is only available on EA Play Pro, not the standard EA Play subscription. Second, EA Play Pro is only available for PC players on Origin. Obviously, you'd need to stay subscribed to EA Play Pro for the duration of your time with the game, creating a chain locking you to the $15 monthly membership.
Once subscribed to EA Play Pro, though, you can get immediate access to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. You can also play tons of other EA titles like Star Wars: Squadrons and Titanfall 2.
Xbox Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate subscribers don't get free access to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, as these subscriptions are bundled with the standard EA Play membership, not EA Play Pro. Further, the Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription doesn't include an EA Play membership at all. But those subscribed to Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate do receive 10% off the purchase price thanks to both memberships being bundled with EA Play. (It's also worth mentioning that Microsoft is hosting a superb $1 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate promotion right now.)
Still, an EA community manager said there's "certainly a possibility" that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition could hit Xbox Game Pass in the future. The individual clarified that they are "not aware of any current plans or a timeframe for anything beyond EA Play Pro access at this point."
Reviews for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition are rolling in, with most praising BioWare for its attention to detail in updating various aspects. In our Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review-in-progress, associated editor Jordan Ramée said he's "enjoying playing Mass Effect 1 again" and eager to "see how the Legendary Edition may have changed Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 as well." Be sure to hit up Mass Effect: Legendary guides, tips, and tricks roundup to maximize your experience.
