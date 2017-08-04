PSA: Xbox Live On Xbox One/360 Currently Experiencing Problems [UPDATE]

Update: For the time being, the issue has been resolved, according to Microsoft. This wasn't the first service interruption of the day, so be aware that Xbox Live may continue to suffer issues heading into the weekend.

Original Story: If you've had trouble purchasing new games or downloading past purchases on Xbox One or Xbox 360, it's not your internet that's at fault. There are apparently issues plaguing Xbox Live that are restricting players' ability to make purchases and access content and games they own.

According to the Xbox Live status website, the service is currently "limited." The Xbox Games Store is specifically affected across both Xbox consoles. In Microsoft's words, "Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems finding previously-purchased content or purchasing new content. Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience."

The MYTF1 apps is also experiencing problems on Xbox 360, although Microsoft hasn't specified what the issues are. The rest of Xbox Live, including signing in, multiplayer gaming, and music services are all working.

We will update this article with any more information that Microsoft provides and when the issues are resolved.