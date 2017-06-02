PSA: Switch's Limited-Time Arms Demo Returns Today

The second round of the Global Testpunch demo for the upcoming Nintendo Switch fighting game Arms begins today, June 2.

The free demo allows Switch owners around the world to square off in online matches of the motion-controlled brawler ahead of its launch. However, like the Global Testfire event held back in March for Splatoon 2, the demo is only available to play during specific blocks of time.

The Global Testpunch first ran last weekend, and returns this weekend from June 2-4. Switch owners can download the demo from the Nintendo eShop now, but it can only be accessed during the following one-hour sessions:

May 26 & June 2

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST

May 27 & June 3

5 AM PT / 8 AM ET / 1 PM BST

11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST

May 28 & June 4

5 AM PT / 8 AM ET / 1 PM BST

11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST

Nintendo recently aired a Nintendo Direct broadcast focused on Arms, during which the company unveiled new characters and game modes; you can see some of them in action here. We also got to go hands-on with the title and found it to be deeper than you might expect.

Arms launches on June 16. Those who decide to download the game from the eShop won't have to worry about using up too much of their console's space; the game only takes up 2.2 GB. Nintendo has also said it will continue supporting Arms with free updates, such as additional characters, stages, and weapons, in the months following its release.