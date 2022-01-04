PSA: Snag The Spider-Man 3 Dance In Destiny 2 For Free This Week

Destiny 2 has a long history of creating emotes based on important moments in our shared popular culture. There's the irritating Cat Ear Dance, for instance, that has permeated the game. This week, you have an excellent chance to get in on the recent Spider-Man-mania that has swept through the zeitgeist from movie theaters to Fortnite, and also help rehabilitate what is actually an excellent moment in an okay but long-maligned Spider-Man movie. With an emote.

That emote is "Too Cool Dance," in which your character kind of just vibes for a minute. Yeah, like, give a clap to the air, shake your hips. Music is an unnecessary addition to this emote. You can do this walking down the street.

While the dance popped up in Destiny 2's Eververse Store as part of the 30th Anniversary content in Destiny 2 in December, it's worth your attention this week because you can snag the dance for 700 Bright Dust, the in-game currency you can earn just by playing Destiny 2. What's more, Bungie has been giving out heaps of Bright Dust each week as a gift to players as part of the anniversary celebration. Guess how much dust you get in your weekly free pile: 700.

The little dance you're seeing here found a home as a GIF on the internet over the years, and while it has been adjusted some in Destiny 2 (presumably because its origins have been lost for a few centuries in the game's universe), we know its origins: director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. This is the infamous dance Peter Parker did once he'd gained a confidence boost from his new black Spider-Man suit--before he'd come to realize that it was an angry symbiotic alien life form changing his personality for the worse.

Having just rewatched Spider-Man 3 as part of a full Spider-movie revisitation, I can say that this moment in the movie is, in fact, excellent. Tobey Maguire's rendition of Peter Parker is brutally uncool, which already leads to a lot of fun moments for the character across three movies, and portraying his confidence boost in an incredibly uncool way is hilarious. Spider-Man 3 might have its problems, but the Evil Spider-Man Dance absolutely is not one of them.

Now's your chance to be as cool as the uncoolest Spider-Man ever.