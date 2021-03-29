PSA: Monster Hunter Rise Gesture Issue Preventing Some Players From Opening Their Saves

Monster Hunter Rise's Action and Hurt poses can cause a severe issue in the game. As Capcom acknowledged on Twitter, the poses can potentially prevent you from opening your save file if you quit the game after using them from the action bar.

"We're aware of an issue with the Action/Hurt Pose DLC gestures where setting either to the action bar and quitting the game can cause an error preventing you from opening the same save file the next time you launch the game," Capcom wrote on Twitter. "We're working on an update to fix this ASAP."

The company says this issue can also arise if you set either of the gestures to the radial menu. To prevent any potential problems, Capcom recommends avoiding setting these gestures to the action bar or radial menu and only using them from the start menu.

We’re aware of an issue with the Action/Hurt Pose DLC gestures where setting either to the action bar and quitting the game can cause an error preventing you from opening the same save file the next time you launch the game.

We’re working on an update to fix this ASAP. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 27, 2021

Capcom has not yet announced when a hotfix for this issue will be available, but the publisher did recently share some more details about Monster Hunter Rise's first free post-launch content updates. The game's 2.0 update is slated to release in late April and will add several additional monsters to the game, including the Elder Dragon Chameleos and Apex Rathalos. That update will also unlock your Hunter Rank cap.

Rise's 3.0 update will follow "at a later date." Capcom hasn't shared many details about that patch as of yet, but the publisher did tease it will add another handful of monsters to hunt, as well as a new ending for the game's story. In the meantime, be sure to consult our Monster Hunter Rise guides below if you're just beginning your adventure.