PSA: Halo Infinite Campaign Spoilers Have Leaked Via The Beta

So far, many Halo fans have been enjoying the Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview. However, it's been confirmed that campaign content was mistakenly included in the beta's files, leading to spoilers making their way online.

343 Industries' Joseph Staten stated that there were a "small number" of Halo Infinite campaign files unintentionally left in the tech preview build. He confirmed that they do include spoilers.

"Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone," says Staten in a tweet. "So please, keep you eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them."

In addition to spoilers, uploading any of the data-mined to places like YouTube could have adverse effects on your channel. Halo community director Brian Jarrard warned that doing so could result in a takedown notice and lead to receiving strikes.

"If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively," recommends Jarrard.

IMPORTANT: Please don't post data-mined content to your channels! You run a very real risk of getting a takedown notice, which could result in a strike on certain platforms. If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) July 30, 2021

If you're lucky enough to get an invitation to the technical test, you also have to install the beta client. Players in the beta have also already started competing for high scores in the Academy.

Halo Infinite is set to release holiday 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. The multiplayer will be free-to-play when it launches.