PSA: Final Fantasy 15's Moogle Chocobo Carnival Event Ends Tomorrow

Final Fantasy XV's Moogle Chocobo Carnival is coming to a close soon. The in-game event ends on September 28, giving players only a few more hours to take part in the festivities and pick up some rare items, including the Dream Egg.

The Moogle Chocobo Carnival was one of the first in-game events for Final Fantasy XV. The carnival originally ran from January to February, but Square Enix brought it back for a limited time earlier this summer as part of the game's July update. To participate in the Moogle Chocobo Carnival, you'll need to have either the Holiday Pack or Holiday Pack+ DLC installed on your console. The former is free to all players, while the latter is only available to those who purchased the game's Season Pass.

The most notable item you can obtain during the Moogle Chocobo Carnival is the Dream Egg, which unlocks the Master Assassin's Robes for Noctis from the ongoing Assassin's Festival, the crossover event with Assassin's Creed. The Assassin's Festival runs until January 31, 2018 and introduces items, mini-games, and "gameplay elements" inspired by Ubisoft's series. Among the items players can get during the event are Medjay's Assassin's Robes for all four main characters.

The next expansion on the way to Final Fantasy XV is the Comrades online multiplayer DLC, which is scheduled to arrive on October 31. Comrades puts players in the role of one of the Kingsglaive and lets them team up with other players online to take on missions together. Final Fantasy XV's next story-focused DLC, Episode Ignis, will follow this December.