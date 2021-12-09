The Halo Story So Far Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview Apex Raider Collection Event How To Defeat Harbinger: Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5 New Cars Halo Infinite Unlock Time
Login / Sign Up

PSA: Don't Use Xbox Quick Resume With Halo Infinite Right Now

Doing so might cause you to lose multiplayer cosmetics unlocked in the campaign.

By on

Comments

343 Industries has advised players to not use the Xbox Quick Resume feature for Halo Infinite's campaign, because doing so could cause players to lose multiplayer content.

Halo Infinite's campaign includes "armor lockers" spread throughout the world. Players who find these can open them to obtain cosmetics for multiplayer. Or, that's how it's supposed to work. Unfortunately, when players are offline or become disconnected from the network, the cosmetics will not appear in multiplayer. Using Quick Resume is known to boot players from the network, which is also affecting the multiplayer mode, prompting players to have to close the game entirely and reboot each time.

Click To Unmute
  1. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl | Post-Game Guide
  2. COD Warzone On Mobile - Coming in 2022? | GameSpot News
  3. Scanning a PokéStop In Pokemon Go
  4. God of War PC Features Trailer
  5. Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract - Story Expansion Trailer
  6. Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone Pacific Season One Battle Pass Trailer
  7. PUBG: NEW STATE - Patch Notes (ver. 0.9.2)
  8. Genshin Impact Character Teaser Arataki Itto
  9. BlazBlue Series Rollback Netcode Announcement Trailer
  10. Halo Infinite Master Piece Trailer
  11. Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale On The Way? | GameSpot News
  12. Battlefield 2042 You Can Pet the Ranger Easter Egg

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Campaign Review

Halo community director Brian Jarrard said 343 is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. He also promised that any cosmetics that players unlock will eventually show up in their multiplayer inventory.

The Xbox's Quick Resume feature is a game-changer when it works as it should, but clearly the system is not perfect. In any event, it's good to know a retroactive fix for this specific Halo Infinite issue is in the works so players don't lose content for good.

For more on Halo Infinite, check out GameSpot's recent features linked below.

In our Halo Infinite review, editor Jordan Ramée praised the game's combat and evolution into its open-world, writing, "Halo Infinite strives to transform what it means to be a Halo game, making Chief into a reluctant father figure for a young and naive AI and putting him into an open-world setting. It turns out that was a risk worth taking for the franchise, as Infinite is an incredible game."

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)