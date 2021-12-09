PSA: Don't Use Xbox Quick Resume With Halo Infinite Right Now

343 Industries has advised players to not use the Xbox Quick Resume feature for Halo Infinite's campaign, because doing so could cause players to lose multiplayer content.

Halo Infinite's campaign includes "armor lockers" spread throughout the world. Players who find these can open them to obtain cosmetics for multiplayer. Or, that's how it's supposed to work. Unfortunately, when players are offline or become disconnected from the network, the cosmetics will not appear in multiplayer. Using Quick Resume is known to boot players from the network, which is also affecting the multiplayer mode, prompting players to have to close the game entirely and reboot each time.

Halo community director Brian Jarrard said 343 is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. He also promised that any cosmetics that players unlock will eventually show up in their multiplayer inventory.

The team is aware and we will eventually have a retroactive fix (you will get the cosmetics youve earned). For now, I recommend not continuing a Quick Resume session and making sure you’re online before venturing into Zeta Halo. Thank you! (2/2) — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) December 8, 2021

The Xbox's Quick Resume feature is a game-changer when it works as it should, but clearly the system is not perfect. In any event, it's good to know a retroactive fix for this specific Halo Infinite issue is in the works so players don't lose content for good.

In our Halo Infinite review, editor Jordan Ramée praised the game's combat and evolution into its open-world, writing, "Halo Infinite strives to transform what it means to be a Halo game, making Chief into a reluctant father figure for a young and naive AI and putting him into an open-world setting. It turns out that was a risk worth taking for the franchise, as Infinite is an incredible game."