PSA: Don't Delete Your Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Download

Halo Infinite's Arena Slayer multiplayer beta has wrapped up, but the Big Team Battle test is scheduled to commence in just a few days. As such, anyone who has already downloaded the Halo Infinite beta client should keep it installed, developer 343 Industries advised players.

"Keep that build installed, because this Friday we'll be diving back in," the studio said in a tweet. If you're short on hard drive space and need to delete it, that's fine, because you can re-download when the Big Team Battle beta begins on October 1.

As of 10AM PT on September 27, the #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview has concluded. To the Spartans that joined us - thank you for your service!

Anyone who didn't get into last weekend's Halo Infinite beta test might have better odds this weekend, since 343 has said it is inviting even more people in to stress-test Big Team Battle. Standard 4v4 Slayer will be online this weekend, too, so this will be the biggest beta yet in terms of content available and sheer player numbers, it seems. Sign up for Halo Insider for a chance to be chosen for the test.

Big Team Battle is a 12v12 mode (an increase from 8v8 in previous games) set on massive maps featuring deathmatch and objective-based modes, like capture the flag. This weekend's Big Team Battle beta will use the Fragmentation map, which features a Destiny-style loot cave. The test begins on September 30.

For more from Halo Infinite's new beta test, check out some of the top plays--including some incredible use of the Grappleshot.

After a big delay, Halo Infinite is scheduled for release on October 8 across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.