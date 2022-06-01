PSA: Diablo Immortal Is Out Now On Mobile

Diablo Immortal has arrived a day early on mobile, but thanks to cross-progression, you can start monster slaying now and have all your progress carry over to the PC version.

This latest entry in Blizzard's storied ARPG franchise is the first game in the series to be free-to-play, available on mobile, and feature MMO-like elements. Despite all that, it still very much feels like a Diablo game, as you hack your way through demon hordes, search for better loot, and battle grotesque bosses.

Like many free-to-play games these days, it includes a battle pass, paid cosmetics, and premium currencies, but all actual story content is free. All future content updates, like new classes, additional dungeons, and new story quests, will be free as well.

To enable cross-progression with PC, you'll need to log in to your Battle.net account via the Diablo Immortal app either before or after having selected a server and created a character. Your progress will then be synced across both PC and mobile. The game will launch on PC June 2. The game is also cross-play, with mobile players and PC players able to play on the same servers and group together for the game's various dungeons, raids, and PvP content.

Diablo Immortal was announced in 2018 as mobile-only, with Blizzard only recently deciding to bring the game to PC. That decision was made because Blizzard realized many of the franchise's biggest fans would likely play Diablo Immortal on PC via emulators, and decided to give players an official and polished way to experience the game on PC.