PSA: Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer And Zombies Are Free To Play

As a part of Season 2's launch, Call of Duty players on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S can play Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and Zombies modes for free. The free trial period for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War lasts until March 4.

There are a bevy of modes available during Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's free access week. On the multiplayer side, players can check out the Apocalypse playlist (which includes modes like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed), Domination, Gunfight Blueprints, Gun Game, Face Off, and Team Deathmatch. Players can also jump into Nuketown 24/7 and the game's 40-player multiplayer mode Fireteam. All of these will be played on a few of Season 2's new maps, giving players the chance to see a host of new Black Ops Cold War Season 2 content.

Zombies is also available to play during the free access week. This includes the new squad-based mode Outbreak. PlayStation owners, meanwhile, get exclusive access to Onslaught, a two-player horde defense-like mode set against Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer maps.

A double XP event, which grants players extra experience for their character and weapons in both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, goes live on February 26 and runs until March 1. All experience earned will carry over to the full game if players decide to purchase.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is now live. It comes with a plethora of changes and additions, such as new maps, weapons, and modes. There even seems to be plans for Verdansk to blow up to make way for Black Ops Cold War content.