PSA: Arms' Free Limited-Time Switch Demo Going On Now

Switch owners who have yet to pick up Nintendo's unusual fighting game, Arms, now have another chance to try it out for free. The Arms Global Testpunch demo has returned for another weekend.

Unlike the previous Testpunch event, which was only available during specific blocks of time, this weekend's demo runs continuously until Sunday afternoon. The Testpunch begins at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST today, August 25, and ends at 1 PM PT / 4 PM PT / 9 PM BST on August 27. Players can try out select Arms characters, including Spring Man, Ribbon Girl, and Twintelle, and face off against others online in regular, Hoops, and Skillshot matches.

In related news, Nintendo recently unveiled Arms' second free DLC character, the street-performing clown, Lola Pop. Lola's hair and arms resemble candy, and she can inflate her body to increase her defense. She also comes with three brand new sets of Arms; one is a shield that is able to reflect opponents' attacks back at them, while another fires a trio of stamps that obstruct your opponent's vision.

Nintendo hasn't announced when Lola will be available, but she'll be rolling out to all Arms players in a "future update." In addition to her, the update will add another free stage to the game, which is likewise candy-themed. You can see screenshots of the colorful fighter above.

Arms released for Switch back in June and has been supported with a steady stream of updates since launch. The game's first free DLC character, the Grand Prix champion Max Brass, was added to the roster in July. Its most recent update rolled out earlier this month and, among other things, introduced training exercises and made balancing tweaks to certain characters.