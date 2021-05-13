PS5's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Goes Gold

One of Sony's next big PlayStation 5 games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, has crossed a major development milestone. Developer Insomniac Games announced that the exclusive game has gone gold, which means the game is ready to be pressed on discs or prepared for the PlayStation Store.

It doesn't necessarily mean that 100% of the development work is finished, but it is a significant milestone in development. Insomniac created a special video to celebrate the event that shows Ratchet unlocking a "Gone Gold" trophy; check it out below.

We’re pleased to announce that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has Gone Gold 🔩 ahead of its release on June 11th exclusively on PlayStation 5. #RatchetPS5 pic.twitter.com/DKgbc5Jd3C — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 13, 2021

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart launches on June 11. While you have to wait a little longer to play the game, Insomniac recently showed off lots more of the game--and it looks incredible.

GameSpot's Steve Watts got to play some of the new game, and you can read more about about his thoughts on how the game is the PS5's "gorgeous new comfort food."

We also recently spoke with game director Mike Daly, who told us all about the new game's inspirations, sharing tech with the Spider-Man team, and how DualSense made a world of difference for his favorite new weapon.

In other news, Sony just announced two new PlayStation 4 DualSense controller colors, and you can preorder them right now.